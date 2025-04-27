A summer sojourn through global cuisines

This summer, the culinary spotlight isn’t only on Indian staples like lassi, sattu, or ice gola. Restaurants across metro cities are paying homage to international flavours, crafting seasonal menus with authentic ingredients and creative flair. Pollo alla Crema Toscana con Riso alle Erbe (Chicken in White Sauce with Veggie Rice), an Italian summer special dish.

From Japan, With Love

At Guppy, Delhi, the summer menu is a fine balance of locally sourced and imported ingredients. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian options alike feature prominently—think Kampachi, Tilapia, lamb, duck, tofu, exotic mushrooms, and summer greens.

“Highlighted dishes include Steamed Tilapia, Edamame and Mushroom Shumai, Avocado, Palm Heart & Summer Greens Salad, Sakura Vegetable Sushi, and Kampachi Sakura Sushi,” shares Saurabh Sharan, Head Chef at Guppy.

Embracing Japan’s tradition of cold noodles in summer, the menu also features Hiyashi Tantanmen—a cold ramen bowl with a medley of vegetables, an umami-rich tangy sauce, and chilled miso-spiced minced chicken.

An Italian Affair

“We’ve noticed our younger guests gravitate towards Italian dishes, so it made sense to bring more of those favourites to our summer spread,” says Sanjay Kumar, Executive Chef at Tivoli. Fresh, summery ingredients such as olives, jalapeños, zucchini, avocado, feta cheese, and extra virgin olive oil take centre stage, accompanied by fragrant herbs like oregano, basil, rosemary, and thyme.

One standout is Pollo alla Crema Toscana con Riso alle Erbe—Tuscan Chicken with Herbed Rice—a simple yet deeply flavourful dish inspired by the homely kitchens of Tuscany.

In Mumbai, Toscano showcases Italian cheeses paired with seasonal fruits. Their Beyond Caprese series reimagines classic salads with contemporary flair—Mango and Melon Salad with Smoked Fior di Latte, Buffalo Mozzarella with Summer Fruits and Mixed Nuts, and a signature Burrata served with red rice, grains, truffle shavings, and pickled mushrooms.

China, Refreshed

At Hakkasan in Mumbai, Master Chef Raymond Wong curates the Plum Blossom Summer Menu—a five-course experience rooted in traditional Cantonese cuisine with modern finesse.

“Our goal is to elevate the summer afternoon dining experience,” says Wong. The menu includes Har Gau, Chicken and Prawn Dumplings, Crispy Duck Roll, Carrot Cake, Spicy Jackfruit Dumpling, Stir-fry Lamb Tenderloin with Ginger and Spring Onion, and Chilli Prawns with Mantou. Vegetarians can opt for Stir-fried Lotus Root and Asparagus in Black Pepper, with Hakka hand-pulled noodles completing the experience.

A Global Fusion

Chef Beena Noronha brings a blend of European and Japanese influences to GiGi, Mumbai. Featuring light salads, small bites, drinks, and sorbets, the summer menu boasts dishes like Tropical Ceviche, Summer Berry Salad, Avocado Sushi, and Burrata Ala.

To beat the heat, sip on Elderflower Ale or the Osaka Mule, or cool down with a Mixed Berry or Mango Sorbet.

Mexican Moments

Chinita Real Mexican Food, Mumbai, rolls out a refreshing beverage menu including Almond Horchata (a traditional almond rice drink), Picante Piña Kombucha (pineapple, cinnamon, and chilli), Watermelon Agua Fresca, and Iced Café Con Leche.

Food highlights include Mango Guacamole—ripe avocados, fresh mango, green chilli, and lime—and Chinita’s Flan, a creamy Mexican baked custard topped with a touch of bitter caramel.