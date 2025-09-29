National Coffee Day 2025 deals: From Dunkin’, to Krispy Kreme, top offers and freebies

Coffee remains a beloved ritual for Americans. The National Coffee Association survey revealed 66 percent of Americans drink at least one cup daily, averaging 2.8 cups per person. Even with soaring prices, which are up 40 percent from last year, the passion for coffee keeps on rising, as per USA Today. Many brands across the US are offering varied deals to mark National Coffee Day 2025. (Representative Image)(Pixabay)

On Monday, September 29, 2025, coffee fans across the United States will have one more reason to celebrate with National Coffee Day. Free cups of coffee or discounted coffee could be found at dozens of coffee chains and brands around the country. Here is a perfect guide for all the coffee offers you can avail on National Coffee Day 2025.

Freebies and discounts at popular coffee chains

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is giving its rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee via its app. No purchase is required. DoorDash is also offering $6 off a $20 Dunkin’ order for the day.

Starbucks

At Starbucks, customers who purchase any brewed coffee on September 29 will receive 100 bonus stars in the app, enough to earn a free cup on their next visit. Grubhub+ members will be able to avail a $7 off a $20 Starbucks delivery order.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is going all out with free medium coffee and a free doughnut of your choice without any purchase. Customers can also enjoy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

Other chains

Biggby Coffee: A 16-ounce cup of brewed coffee is only $1.

Circle K: Enjoy free medium hot or iced coffee when you place your order through the app.

Scooter’s Coffee: Get a free medium brewed coffee when you order through the app.

Beans & Brews Coffee House: You can get a free medium drip coffee if you are a rewards member.

Whataburger: Receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee, and no purchase is required.

Coffee brands offering deals

A number of coffee brands are also celebrating the occasion with online promotions. Peet’s Coffee is offering 25% off all products on their website, while Atlas Coffee Club is offering a free 12-ounce bag of single-origin coffee upon joining (or renewing) their coffee subscription. Keurig is offering 50% off on select brewers and beverages.

FAQs

Q1: When is National Coffee Day celebrated?

National Coffee Day falls on September 29 every year.

Q2: Is there an International Coffee Day too?

Yes, International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1, just two days after National Coffee Day in the US.

Q3: Do I need loyalty apps for these deals?

Most offers, including those from Dunkin’, Starbucks, and Krispy Kreme, are available through loyalty apps. Some in-store freebies, however, require no purchase.