‘No matcha drinkers, respect the beans’: Coffee shop notice leaves internet in splits

Matcha, a finely ground green tea powder from Japan, has recently become very popular, with people going crazy over green lattes, drinks, desserts, and even smoothies. Dritan Alsela, a coffee expert in Germany, shared a humorous cafe notice about matcha drinkers.(@dritanalsela/Instagram)

Amid the craze, a cafe in Germany caught attention with a humorous notice playfully targeting matcha lovers. The notice reads: “Matcha drinkers not permitted. This is a complete coffee establishment. Respect the beans.”

The notice was shared on Instagram by Dritan Alsela, a barista and coffee expert based in Germany, and quickly went viral.

“Coffee only. Keep the green powder outside,” the caption of the post reads.

The matcha craze:

Matcha isn’t just a drink; it has recently become a lifestyle symbol, especially among Gen Z.

For many, matcha represents more than taste; it reflects a vibe, a way of presenting themselves to the world. Cafes and influencers have turned it into a trend, making the bright green drink a must-have for those who want to be part of the crowd.

Recently, with the growing matcha trend, 28-year-old Lynn Shazeen from Maryland revealed she developed severe anemia after drinking matcha lattes twice a week, experiencing increased fatigue, itchiness, and feeling frequently cold.

Instagram users found the cafe’s notice hilarious. Many made jokes and memes about the “no matcha drinkers” rule, while others admired the cafe’s cheeky way of defending traditional coffee culture.

One of the users, Youco Harada, commented, “As I am a Japanese, and we love matcha. I totally agree with this. Matcha trend is overrated in Westerners.”

A second user, Roma Afrizon, commented, “I will use this strategy for my coffee shop.”

A third user, Asha Chettri, commented, “Matcha is just tea. Stoppppp trying to turn it into a personality.”

Another user, Xavi, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “I bet you won't find labubu owners inside, great.”

Some users thought this cheeky cafe notice deserves a full standing ovation, praising its humour and bold message.