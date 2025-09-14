Woman's weekly matcha routine lands her in hospital: 'I had increased fatigue, itchiness'

Matcha has become a trendy health drink in recent years, but one woman’s love for matcha landed her in the hospital. 28-year-old Lynn Shazeen from Maryland shared in a now-viral TikTok how her weekly matcha ritual quickly escalated into a routine she now regrets. Blood tests revealed that Shazeen had become severely anemic.(Shutterstock)

According to a report by Newsweek, Shazeen was introduced to matcha in May 2025 and quickly grew fond of the drink for its earthy sweetness, antioxidant content, and lower caffeine compared to coffee. At her peak, she was enjoying matcha lattes twice a week.

However, while monitoring her health closely as part of her “holistic, wellness glow-up journey,” Shazeen noticed concerning symptoms in July. “I had increased fatigue, itchiness, and I was frequently cold,” she said. Shazeen quickly booked an appointment with her doctor and then got her blood work taken.

The blood tests revealed that Shazeen had become severely anemic. While she had already struggled with the condition previously, her matcha consumption had worsened it. “Despite rounds of iron infusions previously, I was prescribed iron pills with vitamin C to this date,” Shazeen said.

Anemia is a condition that reduces healthy red blood cells in the body, causing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, chest pain, and shortness of breath. According to The Cleveland Clinic, approximately 3 million people in the US live with anemia, which can result from both inherited and lifestyle-related factors.

Warning for matcha lovers

In Shazeen’s case, her consumption of matcha contributed to her condition. Speaking to Newsweek, Dr Parth Bhavsar, a board-certified family medicine physician, explained that matcha can act as "an iron grabber," which prevents iron from entering the bloodstream. The impact can be particularly significant when matcha is consumed in high quantities or at mealtimes, he said.

To prevent complications, Dr Bhavsar recommended drinking matcha between meals and pairing iron-rich plant foods with vitamin C to boost absorption.

Ever since the health scare, Shazeen has avoided matcha and now drinks tea instead. “My energy levels are picking back up and the itchiness subsided immensely,” she said.

She also urged others with anemia to enjoy matcha with caution. “Though matcha exacerbated my anemia, I would like to remind my anemic girlies that they can still enjoy matcha, as long as they do so with caution,” Shazeen added.