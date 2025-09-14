Indian-origin man in US opens up about his transition from WFH to hybrid: 'I'd rather be in office'

A US-based Indian-origin software engineer recently opened up about how he and his family adjusted after moving from full-time work-from-home to a hybrid schedule at JPMorgan Chase. Jitender Jain, 40, shared his experience in an as-told-to essay published by Business Insider. He revealed how his career and family life shifted after the pandemic and how he has adapted to hybrid work at JPMorgan through Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he is employed as a software engineer lead. While remote work offered flexibility, it also brought challenges, Jain admitted.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Jain explained that he previously worked at Walmart Global Tech until the company abruptly closed its Dallas office last year. Faced with relocating to another state and returning to full-time in-office work, he opted to take severance. Then, through a colleague’s referral, he secured a hybrid contractor role at JPMorgan via Cognizant Technology Solutions after multiple rounds of interviews.

Under his current schedule, Jain works three days in the office and two days from home. “My commute is only about 15–20 minutes each way, which is manageable,” he said, noting that many colleagues have been called back to work five days a week.

Work-from-home life

While remote work offered flexibility, it also brought challenges, Jain admitted. He said that with both he and his wife attending meetings from home and their two daughters, aged 8 and 13, playing nearby, interruptions were frequent. “I would rather be at the office,” he said.

The pandemic, however, taught him to share more household responsibilities. “I started doing things like cooking and doing the dishes. To be honest, I was forced into it at first, but over time, I've gotten used to it so that now, when a child is sick or has an appointment, my wife and I trade off based on our schedules. It's helping everyone — not just my wife but the whole family — because we're all happier when she gets more time to follow her passions,” he said.

Benefits of in-person work

Jain also highlighted the benefits of in-person work for both professional and economic reasons. “If I go to the office, I generate revenue. Vacant buildings are rented again. They employ security guards. I spend money at restaurants and other local businesses. I try to think beyond just what’s convenient for me,” he explained.

He added that working on-site also strengthens team connections, accelerates problem-solving, and provides mentorship opportunities for newer employees. “In-person work gives us an edge. You build stronger connections, solve problems faster, and create better solutions,” Jain said.

Though he expects a full return to five-day office work in the future, Jain said he trusts leadership’s decisions and believes the transition will be manageable for his family.