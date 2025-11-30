Malaika Arora drops new yoga clip blending Vinyasa and Sivananda: Watch

Malaika Arora posted a short yoga clip on Instagram this week, dropping another look at the training schedule she has maintained for years. Her fitness routine stays consistent, and she often records parts of it for her followers. Malaika Arora worked with Vanshika Pandey, a yoga teacher and content creator(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

This time, she worked through poses with Vanshika Pandey, a yoga teacher and content creator. The caption on the video summarized the session in a single line: “Mix of Vinyasa & Sivananda yoga: flow with purpose.”

Inside Malaika Arora's Vinyasa sequence

Vinyasa, often called “flow yoga,” moves at a quicker pace than many traditional styles. The idea is to link every shift in posture with a breath. There is no fixed order or long holds, just a continuous chain of movements.

In a typical run-through, practitioners move from plank to chaturanga, then upward-facing dog and downward-facing dog, almost like steps in one long motion. The breath sets the tempo - inhale on lifts, exhale on folds - creating a steady rhythm that makes the practice feel more active than static.

The approach generates heat in the body and is often used for improving endurance, raising metabolism, and supporting respiratory strength.

According to the International Journal of Physical Education, Sports and Health, Vinyasa yoga can also relieve stress, in part because the breath-tracking demands full attention.

What defines Sivananda yoga?

Sivananda yoga follows a slower arc. The practice is rooted in the teachings of Swami Sivananda of Rishikesh and brings together asanas, pranayama, and rounds of Surya Namaskar. Unlike Vinyasa, Sivananda includes regular pauses for rest. The tradition also expands beyond posture work: proper breathing, relaxation, diet, and a mindset oriented around meditation form the broader framework.

Physically, Sivananda routines tend to stretch the spine, strengthen major muscle groups, and support lung capacity. Practitioners often cite better blood circulation and improved digestive function among the benefits.

Why the fusion stands out

The text overlay in Malaika’s video describes the approach directly: “A fusion of movement, breath, and mind. Vinyasa builds, Sivananda restores.” One part of the routine focuses on heat and momentum; the other settles the breath and slows the pace.

For followers who track her fitness posts, it offered a straightforward look at how two different systems can sit inside one session without turning into a rigid sequence.