Malaika Arora at 50 owns the ramp in a glittery little red dress with daring cutouts. Watch

A red dress is more than just a fashion statement – it's a bold declaration of confidence, joy, and celebration. Associated with good fortune and new beginnings, it's the perfect hue to make a lasting impression. And Malaika Arora definitely knows how to make a statement in red, walking the runway in Mumbai on November 29 in a stunning ensemble. Also read | Malaika Arora's diet secrets for toned body: Fast 16-18 hours a day, drink only coconut or jeera water in morning Malaika Arora wore a crimson dress as she walked the ramp at a fashion show in Mumbai. (Instagram/ _.dubey_vivek and ab_entertainment_media)

All about Malaika Arora's red dress

The reality TV judge and former VJ proved there is nothing quite like a red dress as she showcased a look by stylist Ashley Rebello. Malaika was seen with him as well as actor Sunny Leone – who dazzled in a silver mini dress – at the fashion show.

Malaika's short, body-hugging dress was made from a sheer, sparkling red fabric and featured intricate cut-outs across the sides, creating a daring silhouette. The top half was structured like a sheer bustier. The dress was paired with a long, flowing, dramatic red robe that added volume and a sense of regality to the outfit.

How Malaika Arora styled the look

Malika wore her party-ready dress with a gold, ornate headpiece worn like a tiara, which contrasted beautifully with the red outfit. The hair was styled in an elegant updobun, keeping the focus on the face and the headpiece. Malaika's makeup look was all about natural beauty – she's went for a fresh, radiant face, subtle eyes, and shiny lips, creating a polished yet effortless vibe. She completed the look with red high-heeled pumps with a pointed toe.

Rock that red mini dress

To style a red mini dress for the holiday season, try adding some sparkle with metallic accessories, such as gold or silver earrings, or a statement necklace, and a metallic clutch. Balance the look with neutral shoes, such as black or nude heels or flats, and layer with a denim or leather jacket for a cool, edgy vibe. Add a pop of texture with tights or leggings in a fun pattern or colour.