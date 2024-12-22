Suhana Khan looks like a Christmas dream in stunning red dress with giant rose; the price tag will make your eyes pop!

Suhana Khan is here to paint your screens red with her latest look that screams Christmas cheer. The Archies actor dazzled in a mini red dress adorned with a giant rose, radiating elegance. With Christmas just around the corner, her outfit is a masterclass in rocking red with total chic. However, this stylish look comes with a hefty price tag to match. Let's decode her ensemble and take some fashion inspiration! (Also read: Suhana Khan's intense gym session is perfect Monday motivation to ditch the couch and crush your fitness goals. Watch ) Suhana Khan channels Christmas spirit in stunning red mini dress.(Instagram)

Suhana Khan stuns in red mini dress

Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel recently treated Suhana's fans to a glimpse of her festive glamour, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Channelling Christmas Chic." In the post, the Gen Z actor resembles a blooming rose in her red dress, striking glamorous poses. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Suhana stunned in an off-shoulder mini dress featuring sculpted detailing on the bust and a large floral appliqué at the waist, adding an extra oomph factor. The dress also boasts a boned bodice and a mini hemline, making it the perfect party outfit.

What is the price of her dress?

If you loved Suhana's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, here's the scoop! Her dress is from the shelves of the brand Magda Butrym and comes with a price tag of $2,916, which is equivalent to approximately ₹2,42,028.

In terms of accessories, Suhana kept it minimal to let her outfit take centre stage, styling her look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings. With the help of makeup artist Mehak Oberoi, Suhana opted for a flawless look featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Sanjana Ghedia, she left her perfectly blow-dried, luscious tresses loose with a middle parting, completing her glam look to perfection.