Suhana Khan serves festive fashion inspo in gorgeous sindoori red saree, fans say 'it's illegal to look that pretty'

Suhana Khan is here to serve up some serious ethnic fashion inspiration for the festive season! This Gen Z fashionista consistently nails her style game, especially when it comes to sarees. If you're not convinced, check out her glam Insta-diaries overflowing with gorgeous six-yard wonders. Just a few days back, she wowed her fans in a sparkling golden saree, and this time, she's turning heads with her latest look in a vibrant red saree that's all about festive glam. Let's dive into her latest look and grab some style tips to elevate our own wardrobes. Suhana Khan showcases festive fashion in a red saree by Torani Official.

Suhana Khan rocks stunning red saree

On Tuesday, Suhana Khan treated her fans to a delightful surprise by posting a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram. Her post quickly went viral, racking up tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't get enough of her chic look. One fan called her "Apsara," while another commented, "It's illegal to look that pretty," and several others flooded her post with fire and heart emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding Suhana's glam ethnic look

For her ethnic look, Suhana selected a stunning red saree from the shelves of the brand Torani. This six-yard beauty features intricate golden sequin borders that exude a regal charm. She draped the saree elegantly, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully from her shoulder. To complete the look, she paired it with a blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline adorned with delicate golden embroidery that adds an extra touch of glamour. The combination of the rich red fabric and the golden details makes her outfit truly gorgeous.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Suhana Khan completed her look with a pair of striking red statement jhumka earrings and a bold ring that adorned her finger beautifully. Makeup artist Mehak Oberoi gave her a stunning makeover with smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, a luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick. Hairstylist Sanjana Ghedia styled Suhana's luscious locks into soft curls and left loose in the middle partition, perfectly complementing her ethnic ensemble.