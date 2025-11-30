From pink glam to smoky chic: Try these 5 quick eye makeup tips for a glam wedding look

The wedding season has kicked off, with the brides-to-be preparing for their big day. While keeping a check on every little detail, from dresses to hairstyles, women are most worried about their makeup and whether it will make them look glamorous on their big day. To cut down on the hectic schedules, here are 5 eye makeup hacks that are quick to follow and will add to the charm of your outfits and wedding pictures. Bridal eye makeup trends to try this season(Unsplash)

Pretty in pink

With the trend of choosing pastel lehengas for the wedding season, the brides-to-be can opt for pink eye makeup. To get glamorous results, blend the primer, concealer, and foundation to set the base. Next, set your brows with a brow pencil, giving them the perfect shape and edge. In the third step, apply eyeshadow in the pink shade with a hint of matte liquid lipstick. Add the glitter powder, and stroke the lids with eyeliner. Finish the look by applying mascara to the lashes.

Smoky-eyes

Opting for smoky eyes to go with your bridal look can be risky. However, it would look gorgeous if gotten right. To achieve the look, apply a base of primer, concealer, and foundation. Next up, use ash black eye shadow from the palette and apply it over the lids as well as the brow bones, and smudge it with the brush. To get a darker effect, use kohl pencils and draw thick lines over the eyelids and the inner corners of the eye. Add mascara to the lashes, and you are good to go.

Purple and soft

Using purple tones can help achieve a more modern makeup look. To get into it, apply a soft base of primer, concealer, and foundation. Use the highlighter next, and dab it in the inner corners of the eyes. Apply a lighter, or an iris, shade of purple eyeshadow over the base, and contrast it with black eyeliner over the lashes. Give the latter a perfect shape with mascara, and pair the look with blushed cheeks and dark pink lipstick.

Golden-glittery eyes

The golden eye makeup can perfectly fit in with all kinds of wedding looks. To achieve so, prepare your skin with a base of primer, concealer, and foundation. Next up, apply golden glittered eyeshadow from the palette to the lids. If the glamor isn’t enough from the first base, either add on a second base or dab glitter powder. Apply thick, black eyeliner, and do not miss out on the mascara.

Also read: Top jewellery trends for wedding season 2025: From statement chokers, layered necklaces to colourful gemstones

Cutting-edge eye look

Here’s an eye makeup look that goes with all wedding outfits and more. Apply the base of primer, concealer, and foundation. Over it, choose a light shade of eyeshadow from the palette, according to your skin tone. Apply it, and for the second base, choose a brighter shade. Once both the tones are blended well, dab a hint of highlighter in the corners of the eye, apply liner, kohl, and mascara, and you are ready for the ceremony.