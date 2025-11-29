Wedding season special: 5 briefs every couple should share with their wedding planner

Choosing a wedding planner isn’t like booking a regular vendor. It’s more like finding that one person who becomes your creative director, problem-solver, vibe curator and sometimes even part-time therapist. We decode the five things every couple must share with their planner from day one

To pull off a celebration that feels true to you, emotional, beautiful, Insta-worthy and stress-free, you need to start with honesty.

We spoke to industry insiders Devanshi Patel, Founder, Shreem Events, and Damini Oberoi, Founder, Q Events & Weddings, to decode the five things every couple must share with their planner from day one.

Be completely honest about your budget No sugarcoating, no mystery numbers. Be real. Devanshi says, “Go beyond stating a budget, share your working number and what matters most to you. More transparency means better value, better results.” Damini agrees: clear budget tiers and priorities help planners, “allocate resources smartly and create maximum impact.”

Want a particular texture, fragrance, family ritual? Say it clearly Devanshi says, “Share words, references, music, textures, fragrances, family rituals, love story moments, the emotional cues help planners build experiences with soul, not just beauty.” Damini adds, “This clarity helps translate emotions into cohesive design, décor, flow, lighting, and hospitality.”

Be open about family dynamics, guests and cultural details Your planner is not judging. They just need the full picture. Damini highlights the importance of “guest dynamics and hospitality expectations” so planners can curate a thoughtful, seamless guest journey. She also stresses clarity on rituals and traditions to ensure the celebration stays respectful and authentic.

Tell them your story... the quirks, the in-jokes, the little things These details are what lift your wedding from pretty to personal. Devanshi and Damini both say that when couples share their journey, personalities, comfort zones, and quirks, the wedding becomes meaningful, not templated. It can be anything... even silly inside jokes. These are the threads that help planners weave your story.