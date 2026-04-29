Kangana Ranaut turns heads in a graceful kurta set at the airport; here’s what it costs

Kangana opted for a pastel-toned kurta set in a soothing mint or powder green shade, perfect for summer travel . The kurta features straight cut and a relaxed style, allowing ease of movement while maintaining structure. What elevates it are the delicate, almost faded floral motifs scattered across the fabric. They add visual interest without overwhelming the outfit, keeping the overall aesthetic calm and refined. The neckline is modest, with a hint of layering underneath.

Kangana Ranaut once again proves that airport fashion doesn’t need drama to make a statement. Her recent appearance leans towards understated sophistication. She was spotted in breathable fabrics, muted tones, and clean styling that feels both classy and practical. The actor’s airport look exudes charm with a quiet luxe touch. Let’s decode the airport look that stole the limelight.

She paired the look with straight-fit trousers in the same colour family, creating a cohesive monochrome effect. The silhouette is neither too fitted nor too loose, striking that ideal balance between comfort and polish, especially for long travel hours. The matching dupatta, draped loosely around her shoulders, enhances the fluidity of the look. It’s light, airy, and styled without fuss, more functional than ornamental, which fits the travel context.

Hair, makeup, and accessories Kangana kept the accessories sharp and purposeful. She opted for oversized black sunglasses, a signature airport staple, adding instant glamour while serving practicality. A structured tote bag and minimal jewellery are enough to complement the outfit. Her hair is pulled back into a neat bun, and her makeup appears to be minimal, letting her natural features take centre stage.

Where to shop the look? You can shop Kangana's look from Misri By Meghna Nayyar. The outfit is taken from their Millie collection that costs ₹11,900.

Who is Kangana Ranaut? Kangana is a popular Indian actor, filmmaker, and politician serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Mandi since 2024. She is known for her strong, unconventional roles in female-led Hindi films. The actor is also the recipient of several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance. She won four National awards, four Filmfare awards, and Padma Shri as well.

Kangana made her film debut in 2006 with the thriller movie Gangster, for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She received appreciation for intense characters in the dramas Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008). The actor also appeared in commercially successful movies like Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009 and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai in 2010. She was also a part of a comic role in Tanu Weds Manu in 2011.