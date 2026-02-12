Dimple Kapadia at 68 gives daughter Twinkle Khanna tough fashion competition with exceptionally chic airport look

When it comes to her sartorial repertoire, Dimple Kapadia can give even the younger stars a run for their money. The 68-year-old actor's sartorial choices range from experimental to a laid-back chic aesthetic, and this airport look traverses between both.

Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on February 12 to catch a flight out of the city. For the occasion, the mother-daughter duo dressed in chic ensembles. While Twinkle wore a monotone printed ensemble, Dimple looked exceptionally stylish in a comfy yet elegant blouse and denim.

The Tenet actor wore a grey jumper-style blouse with a cowl neckline, full-length sleeves cinched at the cuffs, side slits, an asymmetric hem, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore it over a green printed silk top.

A stylish pair of acid-washed, light-blue denim jeans, bedazzled with silver cross embroidery, completed the ensemble. The mid-rise waist, flared silhouette, and a straight-leg fit added to the relaxed vibe of Dimple's airport look.

For accessories, she chose to tap into the Y2K aesthetics, opting for an embellished leather belt, stacked bracelets, statement rings, hoop earrings, a long neck chain, brown heeled boots, and broad sunglasses. Lastly, loose tresses and minimal makeup rounded off the styling.

A monotone moment Twinkle wore a monotone printed ensemble at the airport. Her outfit features a printed button-down blouse and a pair of printed high-rise pants with a broad waistband and a flared fit. She tucked the shirt neatly inside the bottoms to add a structured silhouette to her outfit.

A matching cream printed jacket completed the look. It features a shawl lapel collar, an open front, side slits, a floral pattern, and full-length sleeves. She accessorised the ensemble with a Goyard tote bag, black heels, Lennon-style sunglasses, bracelets, diamond earrings, centre-parted loose tresses, and minimal glam.

About Twinkle Khanna Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001. The couple shares two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

Dimple has carved a niche for herself in films and continues to remain relevant even today with her powerful performances. Some of her most iconic roles were in films like Saagar, Dil Chahta Hai, and Angaar. She has also acted in films like Hollywood thriller Tenet, as well as the streaming series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, which brought her further recognition.