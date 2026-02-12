Nita Ambani's massive pearl and diamond jewellery for nephew Vikram Salgaocar's pre-wedding will leave you swooning
At her nephew Vikram Salgaocar's wedding, Nita Ambani wore an elegant indigo blue saree with exquisite pearl and diamond jewellery.
The Ambani family attended Vikram Salgaocar's pre-wedding celebration last night. Vikram is the son of Dipti and Dattaraj Salgaocar. Dipti Salgaocar is the sister of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and the daughter of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.
Nita Ambani was also present during the festivities, which were attended by close friends and family members. Pinky Reddy shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram on February 12. One of the clicks gives a glimpse of what Nita wore for the occasion. Let's decode her look.
Nita Ambani attends Vikram Salgaocar's pre-wedding function
Pinky Reddy's Instagram post features various moments she captured through the wedding festivities, including selfies with Nita Ambani, Dipti Salgaocar, Shloka Mehta's mother Mona Mehta, Nina Kothari, and Tina Ambani. Check out her post below.
Swipe to see Nita Ambani's picture:
Nita Ambani wore a deep indigo blue saree for her nephew's wedding celebrations. The chiffon drape looks glamorous, embellished with gold foil embroidery, scalloped borders, and gold threadwork on the trims. She wore it the traditional way, letting the pallu elegantly fall from her shoulder.
As for the blouse that comes in a matching deep blue shade, it features a wide U neckline, half-length sleeves, delicate gold embroidery, a cropped hem, and a body-hugging fit. While we loved the saree, it was Nita Ambani's luxe jewels that stole the show.
The jewels
A true collector, Nita Ambani's jewels are a beautiful amalgamation of Indian craftsmanship and global trends, and this look was no exception. She wore an eye-catching diamond-and-pearl set, featuring a single-strand necklace adorned with diamond-decked petals and multiple pearl drops. The earrings matched the necklace, and the massive bracelet decked with a massive pearl centrepiece stole the show.
Meanwhile, for her tresses, Nita Ambani chose to leave her locks open in a side parting, styled with soft, blowout waves. Lastly, for the glam, she went with kohl-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, a dark blue bindi, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation. She is married to India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the son of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. Mukesh and Nita have three kids: Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. She is also an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports.
