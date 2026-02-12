Priyanka Chopra's ultra-glamorous looks from the new Variety cover shoot prove why she is a global icon
In her latest Variety cover shoot, Priyanka Chopra showcases exquisite fashion choices, dressed in glamorous accessories and jaw-dropping gowns.
Priyanka Chopra is unstoppable! The global icon's latest magazine cover shoot for Variety is proof enough. She is the cover star of the magazine's latest issue, for which celebrity stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald dressed her in four glamorous gowns. Let's check them out:
A high-octane glamour moment
For the cover, Priyanka slipped into a bubblegum-pink, feathered ensemble that blended vintage glamour with contemporary style. The dress features a one-shoulder design with a plunging neckline, an asymmetrical hem, a flowy skirt, a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuates her curves, and a floor-grazing hem.
A pair of peep-toe black stilettos, diamond rings, and diamond dangling earrings rounded off the accessories. Meanwhile, for her tresses, she chose to let them loose in a side part and styled them in chic blowouts. Winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, glossy pink lips, blushed cheekbones, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.
For the next set of pictures, Wayman and Micah had Priyanka slip into a dazzling wine-red dress, a champagne-gold dress, and a see-through, flower-embellished gown. Each look was styled with Bvlgari earrings, a diamond bracelet, and strappy stilettos. Additionally, side-parted, loose blowout locks, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, light coat of mascara, blush-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.
Decoding the three glamorous gowns
The wine-red look features a halter neckline with a keyhole detail at the bust. The figure-hugging silhouette, shimmery sequins, sleeveless design, and a floor-length hem highlight feminine sensuality.
Meanwhile, the champagne gown has a one-shoulder neckline, a seductive figure-skimming silhouette that draped Priyanka's frame like a second skin, a thigh-high slit on the front, a floor-sweeping train, and a plunging neckline.
Lastly, Wayman and Micah had Priyanka wear a gold gown made entirely of tiny flower-shaped embellishments, with a see-through silhouette. The halter neck, plunging neckline, side slits, floor-length hem, and figure-hugging fit round off the design elements.
About Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is a global, award-winning actor known for her roles in several blockbuster films and TV shows, including Bajirao Mastani, Citadel, Quantico, The White Tiger, and more.
Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.
Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will essay the role of Mandakini. Varanasi is set to release on April 7, 2027. This will mark her debut in a Telugu film.
