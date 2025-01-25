Expensive espresso to retro blowouts: Hair trends projected to take your tresses by storm in 2025

'New hair who dis?' A classy espresso shot to the hair or a luxe 90s-style blowout: These are the hair trends set to boom in 2025(Photos: Instagram/oliviarodrigo, sabrinacarpenter)

That's the only vibe for 2025. And to help you ascertain your unique mix of aesthetics between cut and colour, we bring to you, a Who What Wear-approved list of trends definitely set to leave their mark on the hair scene, from ramps to screen and stage. Be it long, slightly textured espresso hair (take cue from Olivia Rodrigo's basic but bomb aesthetic) or the Sabrina Carpenter-stamped curtain bangs-90s blowout-old Hollywood glam gig, pull out your notes app and start planning your new personality for the year. Trust us, they're all giving it girl.

Espresso locks

We're talking an americano with maybe a shot of cream, but for your hair. A full head of that is in but be sure to ask for dimension when it comes to the texture of your hair. Looking for something even subtler and 'old money'? Opt for balayage or lowlights so that the espresso tones dance in and out of vision depending on how the light hits your hair.

Bronde babe

Going blonde is fun and all but the havoc the bleach and the stripping wreak on your hair isn't exactly worth it in the long run. Now to exclusively tend to this problem we have the next in-vogue colour on our vision board, 'bronde'. Obviously it refers to a sandy, shaggy cross between blonde and brunette. It'll give you the thrill of having lighter-toned hair without as much of the damage as a full bottle of just blonde would come with. It's also got a very 90s 'that girl' vibe and as we know, that decade is forever and now so will you.

The blowout era + old Hollywood glam

If blowouts aren't your thing...reconsider. It may seem like guys and girlies on the internet have been on these endless blowout runs with each perfect reel suggesting exactly what to ask of your hairdresser. Straight, wavy, curly, beachy, voluminous, the possibilities are endless. And they're not really going to be leaving our line of sight, virtually or in reality, anytime soon. Best to figure out your signature style early on in the year if you haven't already. That being said, meticulously achieved volume and bounce are definitely more in than a sleeker or crimped look. Think a Gen Z update on the whole old Hollywood glam aesthetic.

Beach b*tch

If not a bouncy, settled in blowout, you gotta sway the other way and embrace the beach babe vibe, even if you live miles and cities away from an actual beach. We're talking the kind of locks you get after spending a windy day at the beach with your locks being wrapped up in the salt, sun and summer — but of course, curated in front of your vanity with your magic curling wand.

Claw clips are back!

Don't you just love when you pull the pin out of your freshly-washed and styled hair and your locks cascade down like Rapunzel? What a movie moment. Well, you're going to be having a lot more of these this year, what with casual updos, with a special emphasis on (curtain) bangs definitely topping the charts when it comes to hairstyles simmering their way up the popularity charts.

Which of these is going to be your 2025 hair aesthetic?