Alia Bhatt channels vintage glamour for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. See pics

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt at Cannes! The actor made her much-anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival on the second-last day, and did not disappoint with her stunning look. Alia chose a light yellow embroidered gown with flower motifs stitched all over it. (Also read: Alia Bhatt arrives at Cannes in style, fans say they 'can't wait to see her on the red carpet'. Watch) Alia Bhatt arrived for the screening of the film The Mastermind at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 23. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)

Alia Bhatt makes Cannes debut

Alia shared a sneek peak of her outfit on her Instagram Stories. The black-and-white picture gave a hint of the stunning ensemble, as she posed with a hand fan which had the L'Oreal quote ‘I'm worth it’. Soon, pictures and videos of the actor making her way out of the entrance of the hotel surfaced on X, which gave a full look of her stunning look for the debut.

British actress Alia Bhatt arrives for the screening of the film "The Mastermind" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2025. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)

Alia had earlier shared her excitement about her Cannes debut on Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of her Gucci bag packed with essentials, including books and a tote full of beauty products, with ‘I'm worth it’ written over it. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Off we go...”

About Alia's debut

Alia's appearance at the festival comes days after speculation that she might skip the film festival in solidarity with India after the Pahalgam terror attack strained India-Pakistan relations.

Speaking about her debut at a media interaction, Alia had shared, “There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’. To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light.”