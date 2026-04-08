'Prepared for National Awards': Aditya Dhar's confident claim amid Dhurandhar 2's success
Aditya Dhar has reacted to National Award praise for Dhurandhar The Revenge, saying he is "always prepared" amid the film's success.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is clearly having a moment with Dhurandhar The Revenge, continuing its strong run at the box office and dominating online chatter. Amid the praise, some have even gone so far as to say he deserves a National Award – a sentiment Aditya isn’t shying away from.
Aditya Dhar on National Award
Amid the film’s massive success, Aditya recently responded to a Dhurandhar 2 review by Sankshita, niece of veteran actor Raj Zutshi, and his reaction has caught everyone’s attention. In Dhurandhar 2, Raj Zutshi played the role of Lt. General Shamshad Hassan, the Director General of ISI.
Talking about the film, Sankshita wrote, “@main_zutshirai Chaaachuuuu! It was wonderful to see you on screen again. ‘I’ll have to share this with someone.’ @adityadharfilms. Mr Dhar!!! What an extraordinary film! Sequels can be challenging, given the high expectations from the original, but Dhurandhar 2 has genuinely exceeded them all! You truly deserve a National Award for the remarkable legacy you’ve built!”
Aditya reposted her review on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Always prepared for the National Awards!”
Previously, Aditya won the National Film Award for Best Direction for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th National Film Awards, whereas actor Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award. The film was based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan as a retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack
At that time, Aditya said, “This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me. Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully.”
About Dhurandhar 2
The first part of Dhurandhar was released in December 2025 and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The second part, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released on March 19. It took a bumper opening of ₹145 crore and has so far collected over ₹1,033.37 crore in India and over ₹1600 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar focused on Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. The film’s sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.
Apart from Ranveer, the spy thriller stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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