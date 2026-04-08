'Prepared for National Awards': Aditya Dhar's confident claim amid Dhurandhar 2's success

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is clearly having a moment with Dhurandhar The Revenge, continuing its strong run at the box office and dominating online chatter. Amid the praise, some have even gone so far as to say he deserves a National Award – a sentiment Aditya isn’t shying away from. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19.

Aditya Dhar on National Award Amid the film’s massive success, Aditya recently responded to a Dhurandhar 2 review by Sankshita, niece of veteran actor Raj Zutshi, and his reaction has caught everyone’s attention. In Dhurandhar 2, Raj Zutshi played the role of Lt. General Shamshad Hassan, the Director General of ISI.

Talking about the film, Sankshita wrote, “@main_zutshirai Chaaachuuuu! It was wonderful to see you on screen again. ‘I’ll have to share this with someone.’ @adityadharfilms. Mr Dhar!!! What an extraordinary film! Sequels can be challenging, given the high expectations from the original, but Dhurandhar 2 has genuinely exceeded them all! You truly deserve a National Award for the remarkable legacy you’ve built!”

Aditya reposted her review on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Always prepared for the National Awards!”

Previously, Aditya won the National Film Award for Best Direction for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th National Film Awards, whereas actor Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award. The film was based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan as a retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack

At that time, Aditya said, “This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me. Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully.”

About Dhurandhar 2 The first part of Dhurandhar was released in December 2025 and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The second part, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released on March 19. It took a bumper opening of ₹145 crore and has so far collected over ₹1,033.37 crore in India and over ₹1600 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar focused on Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. The film’s sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.

Apart from Ranveer, the spy thriller stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.