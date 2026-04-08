Deepika Padukone shuts down chatter questioning her silence around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to address the growing speculation about her silence around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
Ever since Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres, social media has been abuzz with speculation over why his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, hadn’t shared anything about the film. The silence even sparked trolling, with some social media users questioning her lack of public support. Now, Deepika has finally addressed the chatter and shut down the trolls.
Deepika Padukone shuts down trolls
Deepika recently took to Instagram to address the growing speculation around her silence. Putting an end to the chatter, the actor responded to a reel that questioned whether her lack of posts was a deliberate statement or simply being overanalyzed by people on the internet, shutting down the ongoing debate.
The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the "silent treatment" to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?”
Deepika also stumbled across the reel and took to the comment section to respond to the buzz. Shutting down all the speculations, Deepika wrote, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”
Soon after Deepika dropped her comment, fans rallied behind the actor, flooding the section with messages of support and stepping in to defend her against the criticism.
“Maybe she doesnt wanna steal the limelight off her husband at the premiere, which obviously will happen,” one comment read, with another writing, “She’s busy taking care of their kid…leave her alone.”
“She doesn't need public validation about her relationship with her husband,” one wrote, with one sharing, “She is not taking from his spotlight. That's how she is supporting him.”
“Support doesn’t mean to showcase everything on social media,” one mentioned.
“Honestly, if there's nothing wrong with a celebrity's marriage, somehow, haters will make an issue! Let them be. She doesn't conform to social media trends, she never has. Just leave them alone and wish the family well,” one comment read.
Dhurandhar 2 wins big
Titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film was released worldwide on March 19. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera and Arjun Rampal.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has surged past the ₹1032 crore mark at the domestic box office and minted over ₹1600 globally.
What’s next for Deepika Padukone
Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, scheduled for a December 2026 release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller boasts a star‑studded ensemble cast alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika, including Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Alongside this, she is also part of director Atlee’s ambitious big-budget project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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