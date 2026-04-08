Deepika Padukone shuts down chatter questioning her silence around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Ever since Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres, social media has been abuzz with speculation over why his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, hadn’t shared anything about the film. The silence even sparked trolling, with some social media users questioning her lack of public support. Now, Deepika has finally addressed the chatter and shut down the trolls. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018. Deepika Padukone shuts down trolls Deepika recently took to Instagram to address the growing speculation around her silence. Putting an end to the chatter, the actor responded to a reel that questioned whether her lack of posts was a deliberate statement or simply being overanalyzed by people on the internet, shutting down the ongoing debate. The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the "silent treatment" to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?” Deepika also stumbled across the reel and took to the comment section to respond to the buzz. Shutting down all the speculations, Deepika wrote, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”

Deepika's comment

Soon after Deepika dropped her comment, fans rallied behind the actor, flooding the section with messages of support and stepping in to defend her against the criticism. “Maybe she doesnt wanna steal the limelight off her husband at the premiere, which obviously will happen,” one comment read, with another writing, “She’s busy taking care of their kid…leave her alone.” “She doesn't need public validation about her relationship with her husband,” one wrote, with one sharing, “She is not taking from his spotlight. That's how she is supporting him.” “Support doesn’t mean to showcase everything on social media,” one mentioned. “Honestly, if there's nothing wrong with a celebrity's marriage, somehow, haters will make an issue! Let them be. She doesn't conform to social media trends, she never has. Just leave them alone and wish the family well,” one comment read.