Soha Ali Khan has this gut-healing lemon drink first thing in the morning, calls it 'gentle game-changer': Full recipe
Soha Ali Khan reveals a simple lemon drink for gut health, which she replaced with her morning coffee. Here’s the recipe and the benefits of the drink.
Known for her roles in Bollywood films Dil Maange More, Ahista Ahista, and Rang De Basanti, Soha Ali Khan often shares insights into her healthy lifestyle. Soha Ali Khan, in an Instagram post dated April 5, 2026, revealed the morning drink she has been consuming for better gut health. She shared the benefits and recipe of the drink that has been a game-changer for her gut.
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Soha Ali Khan on lemon gut heal drink
Soha said, “I’ve never really been a morning person, more a 'don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee' kind of soul. And then suddenly, I realised I can’t have coffee on an empty stomach. Hello, perimenopause. So, I switched to my warm water, lemon, ginger, and chia drink, and honestly, it’s been a gentle game changer for me.”
She also highlighted that as hormones start shifting in perimenopause, especially with fluctuating estrogen, things like acidity, bloating, and caffeine sensitivity can feel more intense. This simple drink feels like a softer, more balanced start. It hydrates, supports digestion, helps with bloating, adds fibre for gut health, and gives me a clean, steady kind of energy, less buzz, more balance.
Recipe of lemon gut heal drink
Here’s the recipe of lemon gut heal drink:
Step 1: Take half a glass of warm water.
Step 2: Squeeze in half a lemon.
Step 3: Add a pinch of pink salt.
Step 4: Add a pinch of turmeric (haldi) and black pepper.
Step 5: Add overnight-soaked chia seeds.
Step 6: Add fresh grated ginger and mix it well.
Step 7: Let it sit for one minute and then sip it slowly.
Benefits of lemon gut heal drink
Soha mentioned that she also added a pinch of haldi (turmeric), which contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help support digestion, reduce bloating, and even ease joint stiffness and inflammation, something many women notice more during perimenopause and menopause. Pairing it with black pepper improves its absorption, making it more effective.
She consumes this first thing in the morning, and then starts to eat anything 20 to 30 minutes later.
Issuing a word of caution, Soha said, “Always soak your chia as they expand, start slow, and skip if you have gut or swallowing issues. Also, this won’t hit like caffeine; it’s a gentler wake-up. This works for me, but may not suit everyone, especially if you have acidity, kidney stones, or a sensitive stomach.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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