Soha Ali Khan has this gut-healing lemon drink first thing in the morning, calls it 'gentle game-changer': Full recipe

Soha said, “I’ve never really been a morning person, more a 'don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee ' kind of soul. And then suddenly, I realised I can’t have coffee on an empty stomach. Hello, perimenopause. So, I switched to my warm water, lemon, ginger, and chia drink, and honestly, it’s been a gentle game changer for me.”

Known for her roles in Bollywood films Dil Maange More, Ahista Ahista, and Rang De Basanti, Soha Ali Khan often shares insights into her healthy lifestyle. Soha Ali Khan , in an Instagram post dated April 5, 2026, revealed the morning drink she has been consuming for better gut health. She shared the benefits and recipe of the drink that has been a game-changer for her gut.

Soha mentioned that she also added a pinch of haldi ( turmeric ), which contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help support digestion, reduce bloating, and even ease joint stiffness and inflammation, something many women notice more during perimenopause and menopause . Pairing it with black pepper improves its absorption, making it more effective.

Step 7: Let it sit for one minute and then sip it slowly.

She also highlighted that as hormones start shifting in perimenopause , especially with fluctuating estrogen, things like acidity, bloating, and caffeine sensitivity can feel more intense. This simple drink feels like a softer, more balanced start. It hydrates, supports digestion, helps with bloating, adds fibre for gut health , and gives me a clean, steady kind of energy, less buzz, more balance.

She consumes this first thing in the morning, and then starts to eat anything 20 to 30 minutes later.

Issuing a word of caution, Soha said, “Always soak your chia as they expand, start slow, and skip if you have gut or swallowing issues. Also, this won’t hit like caffeine; it’s a gentler wake-up. This works for me, but may not suit everyone, especially if you have acidity, kidney stones, or a sensitive stomach.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.