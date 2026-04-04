Gynecologist reveals 4 warning signs after menopause you should not ignore: ‘Vaginal bleeding is most…'

Menopause is a significant health milestone for women, marked by major hormonal changes. As periods stop, the body sees a lot of physical and emotional shifts. While some changes are expected and manageable, others may point to underlying health issues that should not be ignored. Recognising these warning signs can help you prepare and seek timely medical care before complications begin.



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The primary concern is that after menopause, many women are expected to push through discomfort because these changes are seen as obvious or inevitable. However, it is crucial to learn that not all symptoms should be taken casually.

We asked Dr Kanika Batra Modi, associate director and clinical lead of gynaecological oncology at Max Cancer Care, about which post-menopause signs should draw alarm.

But before we get into that, she shared an important perspective on early menopause. “Women in India experience menopause generally in their mid-40s, often earlier than women in Western countries.” Since there is a tendency towards early menopause onset, awareness and preparedness need to be proper. But they continue to be limited. Adequate awareness is critical to recognise early warning signs. Most are aware of pre- and ongoing menopause signs, but what about post menopause signs, which are not normal?



Here are some of them:

Bleeding after menopause “One of the most important warning signs a woman should not avoid is vaginal bleeding after menopause, which must be treated as abnormal,” she said. The gynaecologist also mentioned that if you see spotting, then you should see a doctor immediately, as post-menopausal bleeding can sometimes signal serious conditions, including uterine or cervical abnormalities.