Gynecologist reveals 4 warning signs after menopause you should not ignore: ‘Vaginal bleeding is most…'
Menopausal women, take note of these signs – they may hint at underlying health issues and certain symptoms should not be normalised, shared a gynecologist.
Menopause is a significant health milestone for women, marked by major hormonal changes. As periods stop, the body sees a lot of physical and emotional shifts. While some changes are expected and manageable, others may point to underlying health issues that should not be ignored. Recognising these warning signs can help you prepare and seek timely medical care before complications begin.
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The primary concern is that after menopause, many women are expected to push through discomfort because these changes are seen as obvious or inevitable. However, it is crucial to learn that not all symptoms should be taken casually.
We asked Dr Kanika Batra Modi, associate director and clinical lead of gynaecological oncology at Max Cancer Care, about which post-menopause signs should draw alarm.
But before we get into that, she shared an important perspective on early menopause. “Women in India experience menopause generally in their mid-40s, often earlier than women in Western countries.” Since there is a tendency towards early menopause onset, awareness and preparedness need to be proper. But they continue to be limited. Adequate awareness is critical to recognise early warning signs. Most are aware of pre- and ongoing menopause signs, but what about post menopause signs, which are not normal?
Here are some of them:
Bleeding after menopause
“One of the most important warning signs a woman should not avoid is vaginal bleeding after menopause, which must be treated as abnormal,” she said. The gynaecologist also mentioned that if you see spotting, then you should see a doctor immediately, as post-menopausal bleeding can sometimes signal serious conditions, including uterine or cervical abnormalities.
Vaginal and urinary changes
Since menopause leads to a rapid decline in estrogen, many vaginal and urinary changes occur. The gynaecologist asked to look out for these warning signs:
- Dryness
- Burning
- Pain during intercourse
- Itching
- Unusual discharge
- Repeated urinary infections
How are these dangerous? The gynaecologist explained a condition which may happen after menopause, and these symptoms are part of it. “Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), a chronic condition that may affect half of the women post menopausal,” Dr Modi noted. However, she assured it can be managed via lifestyle adjustments, prescribed therapies, and simple medical interventions.
Pelvic and abdominal changes
Some signs can be subtle, making them easy to dismiss as minor or temporary. However, the doctor cautioned that if postmenopausal women experience persistent pelvic pain, abdominal pain, or a constant feeling of pressure in the abdomen, they should consult a gynea. Why should you take these symptoms seriously? Dr Modi explained that these may indicate ovarian or uterine conditions, which often begin as mild persistent discomfort.
Emotional and mental health changes
Other than physiological changes, mental health also undergoes shifts, as the doctor described. Symptoms may include depression, anxiety, irritability, sleep problems and continuous low mood.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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