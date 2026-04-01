Amy Hillyard: 5 things to know about Oakland coffee shop owner who went missing

Here's all you need to know about Amy Hillyard as the search continues.

“The Oakland Police Department is requesting assistance from our community and media partners in locating Missing Person Amy Hillyard who is at risk due to medical conditions,” they said, adding “If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hillyard, please contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.”

Amy Hillyard, co-owner of Farley's Coffee, went missing in Oakland last Wednesday. Authorities are yet to find her. The Oakland Police Department released a statement, describing her as ‘at risk’ due to medical conditions, though it did not go into details about what Amy had.

She has been described as a unifying presence in the community. “She’s the kind of person that collects people, brings people together,” a friend of hers said during a vigil on Sunday. “When you have a problem, she’s generally the first person you reach out to,” Amy's friend added.

The Hillyards have strong community ties as evidenced by the people stepping in to help find Amy. Tom Green, a family friend who organized the vigil for the missing woman told CBS News “We're talking, I think close to 200 people have volunteered their time. Walking, hiking paths that she loved, knocking on neighbors' doors,” referring to the scale of the manhunt organized. Green and Hillyard's children reportedly grew up together.

Serena Khaira, who co-organized the vigil, meanwhile, has been friends with Amy for at least 25 years. “She's important in my life. She's an aunt to my children. Her husband and my husband are best friends, they went to college together. She's one of the most important people we have in our lives,” Khaira said.

Friends and family are holding on to the hope that by putting Amy's face out in the public, someone might recognize her and come forth with information.