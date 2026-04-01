Amy Hillyard: 5 things to know about Oakland coffee shop owner who went missing
Amy Hillyard, co-owner of Farley's Coffee, went missing in Oakland last Wednesday and authorities are yet to find the 52-year-old.
Amy Hillyard, co-owner of Farley's Coffee, went missing in Oakland last Wednesday. Authorities are yet to find her. The Oakland Police Department released a statement, describing her as ‘at risk’ due to medical conditions, though it did not go into details about what Amy had.
“The Oakland Police Department is requesting assistance from our community and media partners in locating Missing Person Amy Hillyard who is at risk due to medical conditions,” they said, adding “If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hillyard, please contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.”
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Here's all you need to know about Amy Hillyard as the search continues.
Amy Hillyard: 5 things to know
- Amy Hillyard was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on March 25, 2026, in the 500 block of Radnor Road.
- Amy is married to Chris Hillyard, and the 52-year-old is a mother of two.
- Amy has been described as 5’4” tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
- Amy's last known outfit is a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers with a black stripe.
- Amy's Farley coffee, which she runs with her husband, has outlets in Oakland and San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.
She has been described as a unifying presence in the community. “She’s the kind of person that collects people, brings people together,” a friend of hers said during a vigil on Sunday. “When you have a problem, she’s generally the first person you reach out to,” Amy's friend added.
The Hillyards have strong community ties as evidenced by the people stepping in to help find Amy. Tom Green, a family friend who organized the vigil for the missing woman told CBS News “We're talking, I think close to 200 people have volunteered their time. Walking, hiking paths that she loved, knocking on neighbors' doors,” referring to the scale of the manhunt organized. Green and Hillyard's children reportedly grew up together.
Serena Khaira, who co-organized the vigil, meanwhile, has been friends with Amy for at least 25 years. “She's important in my life. She's an aunt to my children. Her husband and my husband are best friends, they went to college together. She's one of the most important people we have in our lives,” Khaira said.
Friends and family are holding on to the hope that by putting Amy's face out in the public, someone might recognize her and come forth with information.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More