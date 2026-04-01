Nancy Guthrie: New evidence about house adds shocking twist to kidnapping case; Annie, Tommaso Cioni statement in focus

The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case has seemingly taken a huge turn after a report indicated that no signs of assault were found in her home. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. An aerial view shows Nancy Guthrie's house near Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

Authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. When she was reported missing, photos had emerged showing blood on her front porch. However, a law enforcement insider has now made surprising revelations that could potentially impact the case.

What was revealed about Nancy Guthrie's home? Guthrie's home was reportedly in order and found to be in ‘immaculate’ condition by her family members who'd come to check up on her at the time. There were no signs of assault and the house was clean, a law enforcement insider told News Nation, adding that some of the rooms were in perfect condition.

Also Read | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

Notably, this points to a lack of struggle from where authorities believe the octogenarian to have been taken.

Savannah Guthrie's remarks about Annie, Tommaso in focus Savannah, meanwhile, had recently revealed that her sister Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, had found the back doors to Guthrie's home propped open. The two had gone to check in on Guthrie at the time.

Notably, Guthrie had also had dinner with Annie, who lives closed by, and Cioni reportedly dropped her off home after. The two are among the last people to have seen her before she was taken. While there was plenty of speculation surrounding the two after former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Cioni might be a suspect, that has been long quashed. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department is leading the investigation, made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members, including Savannah and Annie's brother, Camron, are suspects.

Savannah, in her recent interview, also addressed the social media speculations surrounding Annie and Cioni, firmly shutting them down and remarking that she could not imagine any of her family members being involved, and noting that both her sister and brother-in-law had immense love for the octogenarian.

The family stated that finding the back door opened had left them confused about what had happened, and they'd even considered the chance that an ambulance had come to take Guthrie away. Authorities are yet to share a name of a suspect or any whereabout of Guthrie as the search continues.

The new report has raised more questions among those online who have been following the case closely. One person noted on X “Information coming out today is confusing related to Nancy Guthrie and the inside of her home not being disturbed, especially with Pima County previously saying this during a February 1, 2026 interview: ‘You don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this, but it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house. Our homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well’.”