Nancy Guthrie: Was crime scene corrupted? Bombshell claim emerges as Pima County sheriff faces a no-confidence vote
Former Pima County sheriff criticizes Sheriff Chris Nanos for mishandling Nancy Guthrie's crime scene as he faces a no-confidence vote.
Almost two months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her residence in the Tucson, Arizona area, a former Pima County sheriff has accused the current Sheriff Chris Nanos of improperly managing the crime scene. The accusation comes as Nanos is facing a no-confidence vote and scrutiny regarding his disciplinary history.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah hit with ‘campaign of terror’ warning; police clarify on Scottsdale discovery
Nancy Guthrie probe
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 and was reported missing on February 1. Authorities suspect that the 84-year-old was abducted, and they discovered drops of her blood on her front porch.
Last month, the FBI made public surveillance footage from a doorbell camera, which depicted a masked man, referred to as a suspect, outside Guthrie’s front door on the evening she went missing. However, since that time, investigators have not been able to identify a suspect or share any significant advancements in the case with the public.
‘That’s not something a sheriff does,’ Dr. Richard Carmona blasts Chris Nanos
In a Friday episode of NewsNation’s Brian Entin Investigates, Dr. Richard Carmona—a former U.S. surgeon general and an ex-Pima County sheriff—informed senior national correspondent Brian Entin that Nanos committed a significant mistake by personally declaring the reopening of the crime scene at Nancy's residence in Catalina Foothills.
“That’s not something a sheriff does,” Carmona stated. “It’s the lead detective that’s out there that says, we can open this area now because we have made this determination that all of the evidence necessary has been photographed, bagged, tagged, and so on.”
Pizza delivery in question
Carmona further questioned delivery of pizza during the starting phase of the probe. “If you’re going to court and you’re making a case, a defense attorney says, ‘That crime scene was corrupted—you had people delivering pizzas,'” the former Sheriff said. “‘How do we know this is real evidence?'”
He went on to say, “Once it has been corrupted, that’s the end of it.”
Pima County Sheriff defends his team
Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stood by his department's management of the Nancy Guthrie case during an interview with KVOA on Monday, stating that he has no regrets regarding his team and their efforts. “I don’t regret we let the crime scene go to soon or any of that, that’s just Meanwhile, investigators and Guthrie’s family continue to urge anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward,” he stated.
Both investigators and Guthrie's family are persistently encouraging anyone who possesses information regarding her disappearance to step forward.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More