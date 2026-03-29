Nancy Guthrie: Was crime scene corrupted? Bombshell claim emerges as Pima County sheriff faces a no-confidence vote

Almost two months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her residence in the Tucson, Arizona area, a former Pima County sheriff has accused the current Sheriff Chris Nanos of improperly managing the crime scene. The accusation comes as Nanos is facing a no-confidence vote and scrutiny regarding his disciplinary history. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced criticism over his handling of the Nancy Guthrie investigation. (REUTERS)

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah hit with ‘campaign of terror’ warning; police clarify on Scottsdale discovery

Nancy Guthrie probe Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 and was reported missing on February 1. Authorities suspect that the 84-year-old was abducted, and they discovered drops of her blood on her front porch.

Last month, the FBI made public surveillance footage from a doorbell camera, which depicted a masked man, referred to as a suspect, outside Guthrie’s front door on the evening she went missing. However, since that time, investigators have not been able to identify a suspect or share any significant advancements in the case with the public.

‘That’s not something a sheriff does,’ Dr. Richard Carmona blasts Chris Nanos In a Friday episode of NewsNation’s Brian Entin Investigates, Dr. Richard Carmona—a former U.S. surgeon general and an ex-Pima County sheriff—informed senior national correspondent Brian Entin that Nanos committed a significant mistake by personally declaring the reopening of the crime scene at Nancy's residence in Catalina Foothills.

“That’s not something a sheriff does,” Carmona stated. “It’s the lead detective that’s out there that says, we can open this area now because we have made this determination that all of the evidence necessary has been photographed, bagged, tagged, and so on.”

Pizza delivery in question Carmona further questioned delivery of pizza during the starting phase of the probe. “If you’re going to court and you’re making a case, a defense attorney says, ‘That crime scene was corrupted—you had people delivering pizzas,'” the former Sheriff said. “‘How do we know this is real evidence?'”

He went on to say, “Once it has been corrupted, that’s the end of it.”

Pima County Sheriff defends his team Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stood by his department's management of the Nancy Guthrie case during an interview with KVOA on Monday, stating that he has no regrets regarding his team and their efforts. “I don’t regret we let the crime scene go to soon or any of that, that’s just Meanwhile, investigators and Guthrie’s family continue to urge anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward,” he stated.

Both investigators and Guthrie's family are persistently encouraging anyone who possesses information regarding her disappearance to step forward.