Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah hit with ‘campaign of terror’ warning; police clarify on Scottsdale discovery

Nancy Guthrie case update: An ex-FBI officer has warned ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie and her family that the suspect behind their 84-year-old's kidnapping has waged a ‘campaign of terror’. This comes as Savannah recently addressed the several ransom notes she received after Nancy's disappearance. "I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those were real," she told told Hoda Kotb in a ‘Today’ interview last week. Flowers and signs are seen in a makeshift memorial in front of the home of Nancy Guthrie on February 27, 2026 in Tucson (Getty Images via AFP)

‘Campaign of terror’ against Guthrie family Reports stated that the kidnapper demanded millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's safe return. Former FBI officer Jennifer Conffindaffer noted that the two notes, which Savannah believes are real, could be Pima County police's best lead in the case so far.

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“The most important point Savannah Guthrie made in her interview from an investigator's lens is: Two of the ransom notes are real! This is how this case will be solved. That is likely the number 1 avenue the FBI is pursuing to solve this case,” Conffindaffer wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is a campaign of terror against the Guthries. Kidnap, likely murder, torture with ransom notes that are meaningless except to mentally hurt this family. This is evil!”

Police give update on Scottsdale discovery Meanwhile, officials were forced to issue a statement after a body was discovered in a Scottsdale canal. Rumors began circulating shortly after the discovery, with some suggesting a possible connection to Guthrie’s disappearance.

“This is not related to the Nancy Guthrie case,” police said.

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The discovery was made on the morning of March 28, when a pedestrian spotted a woman’s body in a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads in Scottsdale.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, officers and fire personnel were called to the scene around 8 AM, launching a full death investigation.

"A death investigation is underway after an adult woman's body was recovered from a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads on March 28th. Police and fire personnel were first called to the area around 8 a.m. after someone walking along the canal saw the body in the water,"

Authorities coordinated with additional agencies to recover the body and begin examining the scene.

“Responding police and fire personnel coordinated with SRP and CAP to recover the body from the water and begin the death investigation.”

"Due to the condition of the body, investigators are initially unable to confirm if there are traumatic injuries present. The investigation is still in the early stages as detectives work to confirm the identity of the person and how they ended up in the canal."

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.