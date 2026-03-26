Nancy Guthrie abducted a result of snap decision by amateur? Expert weighs in on troubling possibility

A private investigator has suggested that Nancy Guthrie’s potential abduction could have been a crime committed as a result of a snap decision by an amateur. Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, told RadarOnline.com that there was a "chance" that the 84-year-old was targeted because of her daughter Savannah Guthrie’s fame and "financial status.” However, Nancy’s home might have also been chosen for a different offense entirely, she added. FILE - An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File) (AP)

"I think that this was a burglary gone wrong that resulted in a kidnapping," Ribacoff-Mooney said.

Ribacoff-Mooney added that Nancy may have panicked during a robbery and "said who she is and who her daughter is to use that as a motive for the perpetrators to leave the residence." That is when the suspect may have decided to kidnap Nancy for ransom, she explained.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie's neighbor recalls pets' ‘atypical’ behavior around time of disappearance, ‘The dogs did rouse…’

Ribacoff-Mooney previously said that Nancy might even have died by now, and that would make finding her very difficult.

"It is harder because authorities don’t know where to look," she explained of cases when police are trying to find a body. "It is looking for a needle in a haystack."

"If the person that was abducted [was] moved by any mode of transportation, they may not even be in the state where the initial crime occurred," she added.

Savannah Guthrie’s first interview since her mother's disappearance After Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah took a long break from her job as the ‘Today’ show host. She has now finally returned to the morning show for her first televised interview since the nightmare began.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

"We are in agony. It is unbearable," Savannah said in a preview for the sit-down. "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

Nancy was last seen just before 10 pm on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. No suspect has been named in Nancy’s disappearance yet.