Nancy Guthrie update: Why Pima County sheriff's deputy arrested for kidnapping isn't a suspect here? Ex-FBI explains

Pima County Sheriff's Deputy, Travis Reynolds, was arrested on kidnapping charges and many wondered if he had anything to do with the Nancy Guthrie case. Some unverified claims were made likening Reynolds' appearance with that of the masked suspect caught on Guthrie's home camera. However, a former FBI agent has now clarified the matter and explained why Reynolds, suspected of kidnapping another person, is not a suspect in the Guthrie investigation. An ex-FBI agent explained why the Pima County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on kidnapping charges was not being considered as a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's case. (X/@letstalkliveytc)

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI Special agent, had shared her expert insights on the Guthrie case in the past as well. The 84-year-old went missing from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona. While her family reported her missing on February 1, authorities believe Guthrie was taken the night before. Footage from her house showed a masked man at the door wearing gloves. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI consider said individual to be a suspect in the case.

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However, over a month has passed since Guthrie was reported missing. Authorities have not found her yet or named a suspect. Thus, there have been plenty of speculations surrounding this case. After the news about Reynolds charges broke, people began to ask where he was on the night of Guthrie's disappearance, and whether there were any connections to the case at all.

Amid this, the former FBI agent has sought to quash some rumors by explaining why Pima County Sheriff's Deputy, Travis Reynolds, can't be a suspect in Guthrie's kidnapping.

Nancy Guthrie: Why arrested PCSD deputy is not a suspect? Coffindaffer explained that Reynolds was fired after ‘trying to use his position to coerce a female arrestee to have sex with him.’

Then she drew comparisons to Guthrie's case to show why Reynolds did not fit as a suspect. She noted that the modus operandi or the way Reynolds went about his crime and Guthrie's kidnapper(s) went about theirs was different. “Wrong MO to be Nancy Guthrie's abductor,” she observed.

The former FBI agent also flagged that the person's build was wrong as were the cop's gun and holster from what was seen of the suspect's footage.

Coffindaffer added “Wrong choice of women - Nancy was no MILF. She was a lovely grandmother, not a hot 40 YO soccer-mom-type.”