Nancy Guthrie update: Why Pima County sheriff's deputy arrested for kidnapping isn't a suspect here? Ex-FBI explains
Pima County Sheriff's Deputy, Travis Reynolds, was arrested on kidnapping charges and many wondered if he had anything to do with the Nancy Guthrie case.
Pima County Sheriff's Deputy, Travis Reynolds, was arrested on kidnapping charges and many wondered if he had anything to do with the Nancy Guthrie case. Some unverified claims were made likening Reynolds' appearance with that of the masked suspect caught on Guthrie's home camera. However, a former FBI agent has now clarified the matter and explained why Reynolds, suspected of kidnapping another person, is not a suspect in the Guthrie investigation.
Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI Special agent, had shared her expert insights on the Guthrie case in the past as well. The 84-year-old went missing from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona. While her family reported her missing on February 1, authorities believe Guthrie was taken the night before. Footage from her house showed a masked man at the door wearing gloves. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI consider said individual to be a suspect in the case.
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However, over a month has passed since Guthrie was reported missing. Authorities have not found her yet or named a suspect. Thus, there have been plenty of speculations surrounding this case. After the news about Reynolds charges broke, people began to ask where he was on the night of Guthrie's disappearance, and whether there were any connections to the case at all.
Amid this, the former FBI agent has sought to quash some rumors by explaining why Pima County Sheriff's Deputy, Travis Reynolds, can't be a suspect in Guthrie's kidnapping.
Nancy Guthrie: Why arrested PCSD deputy is not a suspect?
Coffindaffer explained that Reynolds was fired after ‘trying to use his position to coerce a female arrestee to have sex with him.’
Then she drew comparisons to Guthrie's case to show why Reynolds did not fit as a suspect. She noted that the modus operandi or the way Reynolds went about his crime and Guthrie's kidnapper(s) went about theirs was different. “Wrong MO to be Nancy Guthrie's abductor,” she observed.
The former FBI agent also flagged that the person's build was wrong as were the cop's gun and holster from what was seen of the suspect's footage.
Coffindaffer added “Wrong choice of women - Nancy was no MILF. She was a lovely grandmother, not a hot 40 YO soccer-mom-type.”
The former FBI agent expressed interest in Reynolds for a different reason and explained it saying “I am far more interested to know if he assaulted any other women he arrested. He is a sexual deviant who preys on those he has power over in his capacity as an officer. He wants easy prey.”
She concluded her assessment saying “I don't believe this 22 year old is Porch Guy.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More