Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah's brother Camron knew about kidnapping, suspect's motive right away

Savannah Guthrie couldn't hold back her tears. The ‘Today’ show host sat for her first interview since her 84-year-old mother Nancy was apparently kidnapped from her Arizona home. Talking to NBC News' Hoda Kotb, the television personality urged ‘someone’ to ‘do the right thing’, and come forward with information. She further spoke about her first reaction after learning the news about her mother. Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“We are in agony,” she said, further adding that she wakes up in the middle of each night thinking of what her mother went through.

Read More: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah drops bombshell on suspect's motive; shares ransom details

"And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

Camron Guthrie knew right away Savannah further revealed that it was her brother Camron who has worked in the military who knew right away Nancy was kidnapped for ransom.

Savannah said "Do you think because of me? And he said I'm sorry sweetie, but yeah maybe."

Kotb revealed that her conversation with Guthrie will air across two episodes of Today on March 26 and March 27.

"Craig [Melvin], Al [Roker], and Carson [Daly], as you can imagine, it was a really emotional conversation," Kotb said. "We're gonna have the whole thing for you tomorrow and Friday, but first, we did want to bring you one of the moments from the interview where Savannah shared a message to anybody who may have information about Nancy."

Read More: Nancy Guthrie abducted a result of snap decision by amateur? Expert weighs in on troubling possibility

Reflecting on the interview, Kotb added: "I'm ok. There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah. I mean, she's hoping that somebody, whoever this person is, will see something and say something and as you'll see in the coming days she talks about so many things. She talks about the investigation she talks about her faith and she talks about how she's getting through that was one portion there."

Investigation enters critical phase Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her home in Tucson, Arizona. When she failed to attend a scheduled church service the following day, authorities launched a search.

Investigators believe she was abducted overnight, citing surveillance footage showing a masked individual at her front door. Officials have also indicated they may understand the motive behind the case, though details remain undisclosed.