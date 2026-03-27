Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah's brother Camron knew about kidnapping, suspect's motive right away
Savannah Guthrie sat for her first interview since her 84-year-old mother Nancy was apparently kidnapped from her Arizona home
Savannah Guthrie couldn't hold back her tears. The ‘Today’ show host sat for her first interview since her 84-year-old mother Nancy was apparently kidnapped from her Arizona home. Talking to NBC News' Hoda Kotb, the television personality urged ‘someone’ to ‘do the right thing’, and come forward with information. She further spoke about her first reaction after learning the news about her mother.
“We are in agony,” she said, further adding that she wakes up in the middle of each night thinking of what her mother went through.
Read More: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah drops bombshell on suspect's motive; shares ransom details
"And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."
Camron Guthrie knew right away
Savannah further revealed that it was her brother Camron who has worked in the military who knew right away Nancy was kidnapped for ransom.
Savannah said "Do you think because of me? And he said I'm sorry sweetie, but yeah maybe."
Kotb revealed that her conversation with Guthrie will air across two episodes of Today on March 26 and March 27.
"Craig [Melvin], Al [Roker], and Carson [Daly], as you can imagine, it was a really emotional conversation," Kotb said. "We're gonna have the whole thing for you tomorrow and Friday, but first, we did want to bring you one of the moments from the interview where Savannah shared a message to anybody who may have information about Nancy."
Read More: Nancy Guthrie abducted a result of snap decision by amateur? Expert weighs in on troubling possibility
Reflecting on the interview, Kotb added: "I'm ok. There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah. I mean, she's hoping that somebody, whoever this person is, will see something and say something and as you'll see in the coming days she talks about so many things. She talks about the investigation she talks about her faith and she talks about how she's getting through that was one portion there."
Investigation enters critical phase
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her home in Tucson, Arizona. When she failed to attend a scheduled church service the following day, authorities launched a search.
Investigators believe she was abducted overnight, citing surveillance footage showing a masked individual at her front door. Officials have also indicated they may understand the motive behind the case, though details remain undisclosed.
Family urges renewed attention
In a recent public statement, Guthrie and her siblings appealed to the Tucson community for help.
"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something," the family said.
"It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," the statement continued.
"We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key."
‘We cannot be in peace’
"We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing."
Guthrie preparing to return to Today
Despite the personal crisis, Guthrie has indicated she plans to return to Today.
"I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to," she said during a recent visit to the set. “You're my family. And, I would like to try.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More