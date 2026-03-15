Savannah Guthrie to sue Ashleigh Banfield? Megyn Kelly says Today co-host ‘livid’ over Tommaso Cioni suspect claims
Savannah Guthrie is allegedly upset over Ashleigh Banfield's claims that her brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, may be a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie missing case.
As the probe into Nancy Guthrie progresses, Savannah Guthrie is allegedly “livid” regarding journalist Ashleigh Banfield's report suggesting that Tommaso Cioni, who is Today co-host elder sister Annie Guthrie's husband, could be a key suspect in the missing case.
Following the disappearance of Nancy , Banfield reported that a source within law enforcement to her that her son-in-law, Cioni, could potentially be a suspect in the investigation. These comments quickly gained traction, igniting discussions and speculations. She made the assertion during the February 3 episode of her podcast, Drop Dead Serious With Ashleigh Banfield, which aired two days after 84-year-old Nancy was reported missing from her residence near Tucson, Arizona.
Will Savannah Guthrie sue Ashleigh Banfield?
According to Megyn Kelly, a former colleague of Savannah at NBC News, Banfield's reporting has infuriated the Today co-anchor. However, there is no confirmation regarding if Savannah intends to file a suit against Banfield.
Also Read: Sheriff gives update on Nancy Guthrie kidnapper: ‘We believe we know why he did this’
‘Savannah is livid about that report,’ says Megyn Kelly
Speaking at her SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on March 12, Kelly said, “I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her sister or her brother-in-law.”
“Can you blame her?” she asked. “I mean, of course, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it. All of us are in a different boat — you know, we have to be more objective in assessing the possible suspects, the possible people connected with it, and law enforcement certainly does.”
In a statement to THR, a producer associated with Banfield’s podcast affirmed that the journalist "stands by her reporting" as well as “her ironclad source.”
Pima County Sheriff warns internet users against engaging in speculation.
In light of the Guthrie family's silence, authorities have urged both the public and the media to refrain from making any assumptions regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance until an active investigation is underway. As the primary officer assigned to the case, Chris Nanos has repeatedly emphasized that the Guthrie family is not involved in the disappearance of the 84-year-old, and there are currently no official suspects. Expressing his concerns about the hasty identification of a suspect, he conveyed to reporters: “Nobody's eliminated, but we just really don't have enough to say, ‘This is our suspect, this is our guy, we know, or our gal.’ We don't know that. And it's really kind of reckless to report that someone is a suspect when they could very well be a victim.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More