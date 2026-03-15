Savannah Guthrie to sue Ashleigh Banfield? Megyn Kelly says Today co-host ‘livid’ over Tommaso Cioni suspect claims

As the probe into Nancy Guthrie progresses, Savannah Guthrie is allegedly “livid” regarding journalist Ashleigh Banfield's report suggesting that Tommaso Cioni, who is Today co-host elder sister Annie Guthrie's husband, could be a key suspect in the missing case. Savannah Guthrie is allegedly angry about Ashleigh Banfield's report linking her brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

Following the disappearance of Nancy , Banfield reported that a source within law enforcement to her that her son-in-law, Cioni, could potentially be a suspect in the investigation. These comments quickly gained traction, igniting discussions and speculations. She made the assertion during the February 3 episode of her podcast, Drop Dead Serious With Ashleigh Banfield, which aired two days after 84-year-old Nancy was reported missing from her residence near Tucson, Arizona.

Will Savannah Guthrie sue Ashleigh Banfield? According to Megyn Kelly, a former colleague of Savannah at NBC News, Banfield's reporting has infuriated the Today co-anchor. However, there is no confirmation regarding if Savannah intends to file a suit against Banfield.

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‘Savannah is livid about that report,’ says Megyn Kelly Speaking at her SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on March 12, Kelly said, “I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her sister or her brother-in-law.”

“Can you blame her?” she asked. “I mean, of course, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it. All of us are in a different boat — you know, we have to be more objective in assessing the possible suspects, the possible people connected with it, and law enforcement certainly does.”

In a statement to THR, a producer associated with Banfield’s podcast affirmed that the journalist "stands by her reporting" as well as “her ironclad source.”