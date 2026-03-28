Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff's deputy arrested on kidnapping charge amid hunt for suspect

It has been over a month and there are no suspects in the case. Guthrie is yet to be found either, with the FBI joining PCSD to lend a hand in the matter. Amid this, the news of Reynolds' arrest has sparked a buzz given that his department is handling the high-profile Guthrie case.

Travis Reynolds, a Pima County Sheriff's deputy, was arrested on kidnapping charges as the department continues to search for Nancy Guthrie . The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

What did Travis Reynolds do? Notably, Reynolds has been arrested and faces charges of kidnapping but it is not at all related to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Reynolds' case stems from an accusation of him holding a woman inside a PCSD vehicle before taking her to the Pima County Jail. The 22-year-old is being held on a $200,000 bond. PCSD also fired Reynolds from his job after the Tucson Police Department arrested him.

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Reynolds was transporting a woman on March 19 and described her as ‘hot’ and ‘MILF’ as per a KVOA report. Once they arrived at the jail, Reynolds reportedly approached the vehicle from the victim's side. He then moved her hands from behind her body to the front.

The report noted that Reynolds then allegedly entered the vehicle and shared a vape pen while conversing with the woman. He also allegedly offered to help her with her case and suggested they could go to a hotel to engage in sexual acts. As per the report, the former deputy also showed the woman multiple videos of a man engaging in sexual activities, and the victim noted that the person appeared to be Reynolds. After the woman was able to exit the vehicle, she was allegedly asked to lift her shirt.

PCSD deputy arrest sparks buzz amid Nancy Guthrie case Despite no direct link to the Guthrie case, the arrest has sparked a buzz. A photo of Reynolds has been released with some trying to find similarities with the face of the masked man seen in Guthrie's porch camera footage.

“Why does he look familiar????????,” one person asked on X. Another added “I hope they are looking into his whereabouts on the night Nancy Guthrie disappeared.”

Yet another said “Did he have access to the Guthrie case? Any connections? Sickening.”