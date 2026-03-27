Kash Patel resume leak: What do FBI Chief's alleged CV, bombshell photos reveal? Handala hack explained
FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email was hacked by the Iran-backed Handala Hack Team on Friday
FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email was hacked by the Iran-backed Handala Hack Team on Friday. The leak included the 46-year-old's alleged resume and other photos. A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that the material published online appeared authentic. Neither Patel nor the FBI have issued a statement on the matter.
Handala calls itself as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist group, but the DOJ has linked it to Iranian cyber-intelligence operations. The group has been associated with previous cyber incidents, including a claimed breach of Stryker earlier this month.
“Today, once again, the world witnessed the collapse of America's so-called security legends. While the FBI proudly seized our domains and immediately announced a $10 million reward for the heads of Handala Hack members, we decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever,” the Handala group wrote in a message.
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"Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency's headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims. The so-called "impenetrable" systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours by our team. All personal and confidential information of Kash Patel, including emails, conversations, documents, and even classified files, is now available for public download."
What does Kash Patel's alleged resume say?
Department of Defense / DOJ Liaison (April 2016 – Present)
Served as Department of Justice Liaison Officer (LNO) to JSOC
Selected by the Chief of Counterterrorism from DOJ
Worked at a classified location coordinating DOJ–DOD operations
Focused on counterterrorism missions targeting global threats
Conducted classified threat analysis for interagency targeting efforts
Collaborated with DOD and intelligence agencies on high-value targets
Targeted ISIS operatives and transnational terrorist networks
Helped dismantle ISIS financial networks and funding pipelines
Participated in strategic decision-making on international operations
Facilitated intelligence sharing with Europol and Interpol
Worked on Operation Gallant Phoenix (Jordan) using cyber intelligence tools
Ensured deconfliction of intelligence and law enforcement objectives across agencies
Acted as a bridge between DOJ leadership and DOD operations
Department of Justice – National Security Division (January 2014 – Present)
Role: Terrorism Prosecutor (Counterterrorism Section)
Oversaw counterterrorism prosecutions for the U.S. government
Managed intelligence-driven legal cases involving global terror groups
Prosecuted cases involving ISIS, Al-Qaeda (AQ), Al-Nusra Front (ANF), and Al-Shabaab (AS)
Successfully investigated, prosecuted, and secured convictions against international terrorists
Led prosecution of 15 Al-Shabaab members linked to World Cup bombings in Uganda
Worked on high-profile cases, including:
Benghazi attacks
Ongoing ISIS-related prosecutions
Handled classified intelligence and sensitive national security information
Awards & Recognition
Recipient of CIA Award (2015) for counterterrorism efforts in East Africa
Noted as the only DOJ member to receive this award
Details of the work remain classified
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More