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    Kash Patel resume leak: What do FBI Chief's alleged CV, bombshell photos reveal? Handala hack explained

    FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email was hacked by the Iran-backed Handala Hack Team on Friday

    Published on: Mar 27, 2026 9:07 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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    FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email was hacked by the Iran-backed Handala Hack Team on Friday. The leak included the 46-year-old's alleged resume and other photos. A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that the material published online appeared authentic. Neither Patel nor the FBI have issued a statement on the matter.

    FBI Director Kash Patel announces the apprehension of Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder (REUTERS)
    FBI Director Kash Patel announces the apprehension of Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder (REUTERS)

    Handala calls itself as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist group, but the DOJ has linked it to Iranian cyber-intelligence operations. The group has been associated with previous cyber incidents, including a claimed breach of Stryker earlier this month.

    “Today, once again, the world witnessed the collapse of America's so-called security legends. While the FBI proudly seized our domains and immediately announced a $10 million reward for the heads of Handala Hack members, we decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever,” the Handala group wrote in a message.

    Read More: Donald Trump says closure of Strait of Hormuz ‘doesn’t affect' US after deadline extended for Iran

    "Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency's headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims. The so-called "impenetrable" systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours by our team. All personal and confidential information of Kash Patel, including emails, conversations, documents, and even classified files, is now available for public download."

    What does Kash Patel's alleged resume say?

    Department of Defense / DOJ Liaison (April 2016 – Present)

    Served as Department of Justice Liaison Officer (LNO) to JSOC

    Selected by the Chief of Counterterrorism from DOJ

    Worked at a classified location coordinating DOJ–DOD operations

    Focused on counterterrorism missions targeting global threats

    Conducted classified threat analysis for interagency targeting efforts

    Collaborated with DOD and intelligence agencies on high-value targets

    Targeted ISIS operatives and transnational terrorist networks

    Helped dismantle ISIS financial networks and funding pipelines

    Participated in strategic decision-making on international operations

    Facilitated intelligence sharing with Europol and Interpol

    Worked on Operation Gallant Phoenix (Jordan) using cyber intelligence tools

    Ensured deconfliction of intelligence and law enforcement objectives across agencies

    Acted as a bridge between DOJ leadership and DOD operations

    Department of Justice – National Security Division (January 2014 – Present)

    Role: Terrorism Prosecutor (Counterterrorism Section)

    Oversaw counterterrorism prosecutions for the U.S. government

    Managed intelligence-driven legal cases involving global terror groups

    Prosecuted cases involving ISIS, Al-Qaeda (AQ), Al-Nusra Front (ANF), and Al-Shabaab (AS)

    Successfully investigated, prosecuted, and secured convictions against international terrorists

    Led prosecution of 15 Al-Shabaab members linked to World Cup bombings in Uganda

    Worked on high-profile cases, including:

    Benghazi attacks

    Ongoing ISIS-related prosecutions

    Handled classified intelligence and sensitive national security information

    Awards & Recognition

    Recipient of CIA Award (2015) for counterterrorism efforts in East Africa

    Noted as the only DOJ member to receive this award

    Details of the work remain classified

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

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    News/World News/Us News/Kash Patel Resume Leak: What Do FBI Chief's Alleged CV, Bombshell Photos Reveal? Handala Hack Explained
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