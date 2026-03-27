Kash Patel resume leak: What do FBI Chief's alleged CV, bombshell photos reveal? Handala hack explained

FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email was hacked by the Iran-backed Handala Hack Team on Friday. The leak included the 46-year-old's alleged resume and other photos. A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that the material published online appeared authentic. Neither Patel nor the FBI have issued a statement on the matter. FBI Director Kash Patel announces the apprehension of Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder (REUTERS)

Handala calls itself as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist group, but the DOJ has linked it to Iranian cyber-intelligence operations. The group has been associated with previous cyber incidents, including a claimed breach of Stryker earlier this month.

“Today, once again, the world witnessed the collapse of America's so-called security legends. While the FBI proudly seized our domains and immediately announced a $10 million reward for the heads of Handala Hack members, we decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever,” the Handala group wrote in a message.

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"Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency's headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims. The so-called "impenetrable" systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours by our team. All personal and confidential information of Kash Patel, including emails, conversations, documents, and even classified files, is now available for public download."