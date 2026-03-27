Kash Patel's emails hacked: What is Handala Hack Team? Iran-linked group behind resume, photos leak
An Iran-linked group, Handala Hack Team, on Friday claimed that they hacked FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email
An Iran-linked group, Handala Hack Team, on Friday claimed that they hacked FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email account and leaked material, including his resume and several photos, from the 46-year-old's inbox.
US officials acknowledge breach
A Justice Department official, as per Reuters, confirmed that Patel’s personal email account had been compromised, adding that some of the content circulating online appears to be authentic. However, the FBI is yet to issue a statement.
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Hackers publish photos, emails
The group calling itself Handala Hack Team posted images and documents allegedly taken from Patel’s account, stating he had joined its list of ‘successfully hacked’ targets. The material reportedly includes both personal and professional correspondence spanning several years.
While the hackers did not respond to inquiries, samples reviewed by media outlets suggest the data may date between 2010 and 2019.
What is the Handala Hack Team?
Handala describes itself as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist group, but Western cybersecurity researchers have linked it to Iranian cyber-intelligence operations. The group has been associated with previous cyber incidents, including a claimed breach of S.-based medical firm Stryker earlier this month.
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What we know about the latest hack
Independent verification of the full dataset remains incomplete. However, the email address cited by the hackers reportedly matches one tied to Patel in earlier breaches tracked by cybersecurity firm District 4 Labs.
“Today, once again, the world witnessed the collapse of America's so-called security legends. While the FBI proudly seized our domains and immediately announced a $10 million reward for the heads of Handala Hack members, we decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever,” the Handala group wrote in a message.
"Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency's headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims. The so-called "impenetrable" systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours by our team. All personal and confidential information of Kash Patel, including emails, conversations, documents, and even classified files, is now available for public download," it further added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More