‘Aliens, exciting announcement’: Theories swirl after White House's cryptic posts, pixelated images on social media
The users in the comment section sought to bash the Trump administration, with someone calling it the "most unserious administration in history".
As the war between United States-Israel and Iran rages on, some recent posts by the White House have grabbed attention because of their cryptic nature and lack of any explanation by the Trump administration.
The White House has been dropping posts with some highly pixelated pictures and videos that seem to make little sense, for over 24 hours now. One video was even deleted by the White House later but is still in wide circulation on social media as people try to decipher what they could mean.
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Closer look at White House's cryptic posts
The first of the posts came on Wednesday night (local time), March 25, according to reports. The White House shared two mysterious videos, one of which was later deleted.
The deleted post featured a four-second clip showing the feet of a person as a female voice asks “It's launching soon, right?”, following by someone responding in the affirmative. On the screen, there' ‘sound on’ written.
Another video, which is still on the White House's X account, features a four-second clip; this time no visuals but only a ring sound followed by some cryptic and distorted graphics. The video is captioned with a phone and a speaker emoji.
Following this video, the White House has so far shared four pixelated images. These pictures are also not accompanied by any captions.
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The latest in this series of cryptic posts is another video with distorted sound, music, and the screen displaying a sketch of the White House with text “President Donald J. Trump”. The post is accompanied by a “shush” emoji.
What do these posts mean?
While the White House itself has not provided any explanation behind these cryptic posts, users on the social media app are trying to make sense of them.
Several users played the latest video shared on the White House account and claimed that “when played backwards”, the distorted sound starts making sense and "can be heard saying ‘exciting announcement tomorrow’”.
The users in the comment section also sought to bash the Trump administration, with someone calling it the "most unserious administration in history". Another frustrated user wrote, “Bro this isn’t cute, it’s manipulation, govt teasing like a Marvel trailer while real stuff hits everyone. Just say it straight.”
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One user had his own theory, saying the Trump administration is “launching the http://Aliens.gov website (which was registered as a domain name a couple weeks ago), to post some declassified ‘UFO Files’. Trump said he was going to do this in February; of course he’s going to make it into a melodramatic spectacle.”
People also sought to understand what the pixelated images meant, with some users saying that one of them looked like Vice President JD Vance and another like Trump himself. People even turned to X's AI bot Grok to “unpixelify" the images, only to get images which did not make any sense either.
The war between the United States and Iran has been going on for a month now, prompting several users to express frustration with the White House over the cryptic nature of the posts and demanding an explanation what they really mean.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More