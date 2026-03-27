‘Aliens, exciting announcement’: Theories swirl after White House's cryptic posts, pixelated images on social media

As the war between United States-Israel and Iran rages on, some recent posts by the White House have grabbed attention because of their cryptic nature and lack of any explanation by the Trump administration. People sought to understand what the pixelated images mean, with some users saying that one of them looks like the USA's Vice President JD Vance and another looking like Trump himself. (X/@WhiteHouse) The White House has been dropping posts with some highly pixelated pictures and videos that seem to make little sense, for over 24 hours now. One video was even deleted by the White House later but is still in wide circulation on social media as people try to decipher what they could mean. Track live updates on Iran US war here Closer look at White House's cryptic posts The first of the posts came on Wednesday night (local time), March 25, according to reports. The White House shared two mysterious videos, one of which was later deleted. The deleted post featured a four-second clip showing the feet of a person as a female voice asks “It's launching soon, right?”, following by someone responding in the affirmative. On the screen, there' ‘sound on’ written. Another video, which is still on the White House's X account, features a four-second clip; this time no visuals but only a ring sound followed by some cryptic and distorted graphics. The video is captioned with a phone and a speaker emoji.

Following this video, the White House has so far shared four pixelated images. These pictures are also not accompanied by any captions. Also read: Volkswagen's plan to make parts for Israel's missile defence Iron Dome triggers irony posts on ‘Nazi past’ The latest in this series of cryptic posts is another video with distorted sound, music, and the screen displaying a sketch of the White House with text “President Donald J. Trump”. The post is accompanied by a “shush” emoji. What do these posts mean? While the White House itself has not provided any explanation behind these cryptic posts, users on the social media app are trying to make sense of them. Several users played the latest video shared on the White House account and claimed that “when played backwards”, the distorted sound starts making sense and "can be heard saying ‘exciting announcement tomorrow’”.