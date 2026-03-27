Nancy Guthrie update: Real reason why Savannah is returning to ‘Today’ show on April 6

Savannah Guthrie is set to return to NBC’s Studio 1A on Monday, April 6 after being away for more than two months as the search continues for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie is set to return to the ‘Today’ show on April 6 as the search for her missing mother continues. (via REUTERS)

Her colleague Hoda Kotb shared the update on the March 26 broadcast with co-anchor Craig Melvin saying that, “We cannot wait to welcome her back with open arms here in Studio 1A."

The news came right after the second part of Savannah's deeply personal and emotional interview with Kotb aired.

Reason of Savannah’s return to work In the conversation, she spoke openly about her struggle to go back to a job known for its upbeat tone.

She said that, "It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness and I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not,"

But she also explained why she feels she must return saying, "But I can't not come back because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now."

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah addresses ‘irresponsible and cruel’ family theories after kidnapping

"I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so. I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family,” she added.

In the first part of her interview with Kotb, Savannah had already given viewers a window into just how devastating these past months have been.

"We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night," she said.

"And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now,” she added.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie? Nancy Guthrie who is 84 was last seen on January 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Her family reported her missing the next day when she did not go to church.

In the early hours of February 1, doorbell camera footage showed a masked man wearing gloves and carrying a backpack while messing with her camera. Soon after that, her pacemaker app stopped working.

The family has offered a $1 million reward for her safe return and investigation is underway but no suspect has been recognized yet and Nancy is still missing.