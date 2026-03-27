Nancy Guthrie update: Megyn Kelly slams Savannah Guthrie interview; calls it 'promotional vehicle'

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly has sharply criticised a recent interview of Savannah Guthrie about her missing mother, calling it a “promotional vehicle” and questioning the role of interviewer Hoda Kotb. Savannah Guthrie shares her grief over her missing mother, Nancy, in a touching interview with Hoda Kotb. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The remarks come amid ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, which has remained unresolved for weeks despite extensive search efforts and public appeals.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie slams Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie rumors

Megyn Kelly on Savannah Guthrie-Hoda Kotb interview In a self-written article, Kelly took a jab at Kotb's interview style, saying, “With respect, Hoda Kotb fell down on the job. I don’t think she was the woman for this interview.”

She went on to say that Kotb was not “journalistically sound” in not asking any questions that further the previous question. Kelly gives an example where Kotb did not ask a follow-up question.

She said, "At one point, Savannah revealed her sister and brother-in-law found the back door of Nancy’s house “propped open” when they discovered she was missing. The natural follow-up to that would be: “What do you mean by the back door was ‘propped open’?”

She further alleged that the interview was designed to serve network interests rather than journalistic rigor. "I believe NBC put her out there because they wanted to use this as a promotional vehicle…to project that Hoda and Savannah are friends and the Today show is a big family,” Kelly said.

Kelly discusses Kotb's microphone being left on during the interview and her responses to Savannah's responses being captured in her article.

She said, “Journalistically, it was an inappropriate choice because it served only as a distraction. This interview was not about Hoda, it was about Savannah.”

Read more: Nancy Guthrie's grandchildren's worried response to grandma's disappearance

Savannah Guthrie on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance Savannah has spoken publicly about the emotional toll of the case, describing her family as being “in agony” while continuing to appeal for information in the interview with Hoda Kotb.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, under suspicious circumstances, with authorities suspecting a possible abduction.

Investigators, including the FBI, have been pursuing multiple leads, including forensic evidence and ransom communications, though no arrests have been made so far.

According to Guthrie, investigators have put up a lot of effort, but the family still needs answers. She said, “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable.”

She further talks about speculation on her family, especially her sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni. However, she was "glad that people saw what came to our door" when "cruel speculation" that a family member might be involved started to circulate. That conjecture will never make sense to her, she said.

She defended her family, saying, “No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law. And no one protected my mom more than my brother.”