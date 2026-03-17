Mark Levin vs Megyn Kelly feud: Candace Owens weighs in as Trump divides MAGA; ‘you're way too…’
Candace Owens backed Megyn Kelly in her feud with Mark Levin, defending her ‘micropenis Mark’ insult despite Donald Trump supporting Levin.
The social media world of Make America Great Again (MAGA) is undoubtedly curious. Especially in the aftermath of the Iran war, a social media army usually always on its heels to defend Trump has found itself divided.
Such has been the clamor that late on Sunday, Donald Trump descended on Truth Social with a 300-word post in which he went so far as to pick a side between two MAGA influencers amid a social media feud between them.
For those unaware, a feud has broken out on X between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin, two prominent MAGA voices with millions of followers. Levin raised an issue with Kelly's criticism of Trump amid US-Israel and Iran war. The dispute that soon escalated with both trading personal insults.
Kelly, who is a former Fox News host, has broken with Trump over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She had previously been one of the loudest voices of support for Trump, endorsing the President in 2024.
Candace Owens Weighs In
Candace Owens, another far-right influencer, though not a MAGA branding, weighed in on the feud between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin. Even as Trump supported Levin and called him a "great Patriot," Owens spoke in support of Kelly.
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In one of the many barbs she exchanged with Levin, Kelly referred to him as "Micropenis Mark" and Levin, in turn, commented on Kelly's look, calling her “lewd.” As the feud went on, Laura Loomer spoke in support Levin, calling Kelly “Grandma Groyper.”
Amid that, Owens slammed Loomer, saying: “I say this with the utmost respect in the world but you are way too b*** a** ugly to be commenting on Megyn Kelly’s looks. She objectively looks at least a decade younger than you do, Larry. Respectfully submitted.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Supports Megyn Kelly
Among the other prominent voices who spoke in support of Kelly was Us House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also used to be a prominent MAGA voice before she became a lawmaker.
“I wholeheartedly support Megyn Kelly telling the world that Mark Levin has a micropenis. It’s the most deserved insult, and I don’t care if it’s vulgar,” she wrote.
“And Trump’s gigantic defence of Levin only enraged the base more. People are DONE. MAGA destroyed by micropenis Mark Levin.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More