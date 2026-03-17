Mark Levin vs Megyn Kelly feud: Candace Owens weighs in as Trump divides MAGA; ‘you're way too…’

The social media world of Make America Great Again (MAGA) is undoubtedly curious. Especially in the aftermath of the Iran war, a social media army usually always on its heels to defend Trump has found itself divided. Candace Owens (L), Mark Levin and Megyn Kelly (R).

Such has been the clamor that late on Sunday, Donald Trump descended on Truth Social with a 300-word post in which he went so far as to pick a side between two MAGA influencers amid a social media feud between them.

For those unaware, a feud has broken out on X between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin, two prominent MAGA voices with millions of followers. Levin raised an issue with Kelly's criticism of Trump amid US-Israel and Iran war. The dispute that soon escalated with both trading personal insults.

Kelly, who is a former Fox News host, has broken with Trump over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She had previously been one of the loudest voices of support for Trump, endorsing the President in 2024.

Candace Owens Weighs In Candace Owens, another far-right influencer, though not a MAGA branding, weighed in on the feud between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin. Even as Trump supported Levin and called him a "great Patriot," Owens spoke in support of Kelly.

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In one of the many barbs she exchanged with Levin, Kelly referred to him as "Micropenis Mark" and Levin, in turn, commented on Kelly's look, calling her “lewd.” As the feud went on, Laura Loomer spoke in support Levin, calling Kelly “Grandma Groyper.”

Amid that, Owens slammed Loomer, saying: “I say this with the utmost respect in the world but you are way too b*** a** ugly to be commenting on Megyn Kelly’s looks. She objectively looks at least a decade younger than you do, Larry. Respectfully submitted.”