Netanyahu ‘dead’ claims debunked by Israel PM’s office; Candace Owens says 'hard to trust anything'

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens reacted to news of the Israel Prime Minister's office debunking viral social media claims about Benjamin Netanyahu being dead. Owens was among the many people on social media to wonder where Netanyahu was amid unverified claims of him dying in an Iranian strike. Candace Owens was among the people who had wondered where Benjamin Netanyahu was amid now-debunked claims of his death. (Facebook/Candace Owens﻿, X/@A_M_R_M1)

As per Turkey's state-run Andalou, the Israel PMO has now said “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.” The speculation and subsequent clarification comes at a sensitive time for Israel as it is engaged in war with Iran, after joint strikes with the US took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

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Owens remarked on the matter in a X post of her own.

What Candace Owens said about Benjamin Netanyahu After the clarification from Netanyahu's office began to circulate online, Owens shared one of the posts on the matter. The post read “The Israeli PM’s office says the assassination in the Iranian strike is fake news. They told this to Anadolu, but they failed to present Bibi’s recent location, a video, or anything else.”

It added “We can wait until Bibi comes out and tells us he is alive and well. That of course if he is alive and well. Iran also claimed their leader was alive and while he was dead. So we prefer proof.”

Sharing it, Owens penned her own thoughts and wrote “I don’t know that Bibi is dead.”

She continued, “but it is very evident there is real panic at the White House and this war is not going as planned.” Owens went on to add “And with the way Trump casually lied about bombing the school girls, it’s hard to trust anything coming from this admin.”