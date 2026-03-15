Yair Netanyahu Twitter: Son's last post date fuels rumors about Benjamin Netanyahu's death; ‘is he alive?’

Yair Netanyahu's Twitter account has come into focus amid rumors about his father, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's death. It started with claims of an AI-edited video of Netanyahu being posted from his official X account. People on X claimed that the video showed six fingers on Netanyahu's hand. Yair Netanyahu is the son of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (X/@A_M_R_M1)

The rumors about Netanyahu's death come amid Israel's war with Iran, where the former, along with the US, killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei during strikes in Tehran. It was after that that false claims began to surface online that Netanyahu had been taken out in Iranian strikes. Fake photos showing an injured Netanyahu had also surfaced online.

These speculations were further fueled by social media claims that Yair had stopped posting on X after a while. Many claimed that it was a ‘family tragedy’ that had led to him stopping his posts.

Yair Netanyahu X: When was last post “Rumors of the Bibi pack are gaining traction. It’s been 5 days since Yair Netanyahu has posted to his X feed. Prior to that, he was tweeting 30-40 times per day,” one account on X said.

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Another added, “Yair Netanyahu - a fellow twitter addict who tweets on average 35 times per day - has not tweeted in 5 days. This to me is the only somewhat convincing bit so far that something may have happened to Bibi.”

Yet another said, “His son, Yair Netanyahu, has not posted new content on X (formerly Twitter) since March 8, 2026, although he was observed reposting content on March 9. His sudden inactivity has been noted by observers, but no official reason has been confirmed for this specific 5-day gap.”

It is indeed true that Yair's last post on X appears to have been on March 9, at 3:58 AM. He reacted with an emoticon, to a post that was in Hebrew about Netanyahu's apparent persecution by the attorney general, and speaking to US President Donald Trump, about the matter. A comment on the post led to a page to show support for the cause.