Yair Netanyahu Twitter: Son's last post date fuels rumors about Benjamin Netanyahu's death; ‘is he alive?’
Yair Netanyahu, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's son is known to be active on X (formerly Twitter) and his social media silence has fueled speculations.
Yair Netanyahu's Twitter account has come into focus amid rumors about his father, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's death. It started with claims of an AI-edited video of Netanyahu being posted from his official X account. People on X claimed that the video showed six fingers on Netanyahu's hand.
The rumors about Netanyahu's death come amid Israel's war with Iran, where the former, along with the US, killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei during strikes in Tehran. It was after that that false claims began to surface online that Netanyahu had been taken out in Iranian strikes. Fake photos showing an injured Netanyahu had also surfaced online.
These speculations were further fueled by social media claims that Yair had stopped posting on X after a while. Many claimed that it was a ‘family tragedy’ that had led to him stopping his posts.
Yair Netanyahu X: When was last post
“Rumors of the Bibi pack are gaining traction. It’s been 5 days since Yair Netanyahu has posted to his X feed. Prior to that, he was tweeting 30-40 times per day,” one account on X said.
Also Read | Where is Netanyahu? Israel PM's wife Sara shares new update amid Iran war - ‘People give strength’
Another added, “Yair Netanyahu - a fellow twitter addict who tweets on average 35 times per day - has not tweeted in 5 days. This to me is the only somewhat convincing bit so far that something may have happened to Bibi.”
Yet another said, “His son, Yair Netanyahu, has not posted new content on X (formerly Twitter) since March 8, 2026, although he was observed reposting content on March 9. His sudden inactivity has been noted by observers, but no official reason has been confirmed for this specific 5-day gap.”
It is indeed true that Yair's last post on X appears to have been on March 9, at 3:58 AM. He reacted with an emoticon, to a post that was in Hebrew about Netanyahu's apparent persecution by the attorney general, and speaking to US President Donald Trump, about the matter. A comment on the post led to a page to show support for the cause.
The lack of posts since then has raised concerns about Netanyahu too. One person asked “is he still alive?”, sharing an alleged video of an Israeli Security Cabinet meeting where they pointed out Netanyahu was not present.
However, these claims of Netanyahu's death have been debunked. The apparent AI video spoken of earlier does not show Netanyahu with six fingers. It only appears so in the screengrab taken. Further, there are no confirmed reports of Netanyahu's death. As per the latest reports, he is in Israel and coordinating the nation's efforts in the war against Iran, where US-Israel strikes took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Grok fact-checked the claims about his absence from the meeting, saying "The video shows a routine defense briefing (likely led by the Defense Minister/IDF chiefs), which PMs don't always attend personally. No "reason" for notable absence reported in primary sources."
People also asked “Where is Yair Netanyahu?”, given the apparent social media silence. Given that he is the Prime Minister's son, he might be keeping a low profile amid the ongoing war with Iran. As per reports, Yair lives in Miami, Florida.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More