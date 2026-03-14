Netanyahu alive update: Fact-checking viral injured photos as ‘AI video’ rumor sparks false claims about death

“This picture is spreading in internet,” one person wrote on X and shared an alleged photo of Netanyahu. It appeared to show several people holding up the Israeli PM. The alleged picture showed dirt and dust on Netanyahu's face, seemingly from the rubble behind him.

A set of photos appearing to show Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu injured have gone viral on social media. These images were circulated amid false claims of the Israel PM's demise . The rumor comes at a specially sensitive time for the nation as it is engaged in conflict with Iran after joint strikes with the US took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei .

Yet another alleged photo of Netanyahu was shared where the Israeli PM appeared to be lying down with eyes closed and injuries visible.

Netanyahu injury photos: Fact-check To be sure, these photos were shared online by unverified profiles. They have been fact-checked as false by Grok, the AI chatbot.

“No, this isn't real. The image is fake—clearly AI-generated or edited, showing Netanyahu in rubble with injuries. Reliable sources (Israeli officials, Snopes, Jerusalem Post, etc.) confirm he's alive, active, and has spoken publicly as recently as March 12, 2026. These death rumors from social media/Iranian outlets have been debunked multiple times amid the ongoing tensions,” Grok replied in one instance.

Also Read | Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'damaged, but alive': Donald Trump

To the second photo, the AI chatbot said “No, this image is not real. It's an AI-generated fake that spread this week amid Iran-Israel tensions, falsely showing Netanyahu injured or dead in rubble. AI detectors flagged it, and fact-checks (e.g., from The Quint, AI or Not) confirm it's fabricated. No credible reports or evidence support the claim—Netanyahu appeared publicly as recently as March 12.”

False rumors of death spring from AI video claims The rumors about Netanyahu's demise sprung from claims that a video of him addressing the public was AI generated. The clip was posted from the Israeli PM's official X handle, addressing the nation amid tensions with Tehran.

However, many claimed that Netanyahu could be seen with six fingers on his hand in the clip, alleging it to be AI-generated. However, there is no indication of the official video of the Israeli Prime Minister being a fake. Grok too debunked the claims of the video making use of AI.

Many also claimed that Yair Netanyahu, the Israel PM's son, had not posted anything on X since March 8, seeking to link it to some apparent ‘family loss’.

“Yair Netanyahu (son), hasn't posted anything on X since 8th March 2026. Morning a family loss?,” one person said on X.

However, Yair reposted posts on March 9, though he did not post anything new. As per all accounts both Yair and his father are alive and doing well. Latest reports suggest Netanyahu continues to be in Israel.