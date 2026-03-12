A vow, threat and resolve: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's first message amid US-Iran war

In his first public message since taking over as Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei delivered a series of warnings and declarations as the conflict involving United States, Israel and Iran continues to intensify across the region. Mojtaba Khamenei, who is also Khamenei’s eldest son, was chosen to take charge of the country by Iran’s Assembly of Experts. (AP/Reuters)

The statement, read out by a news anchor on Iranian state television, outlined Tehran’s position on the war, including the use of strategic pressure points in the Gulf and the possibility of further attacks on regional targets.

Iran supreme leader also said, "vengeance is priority 'until fully achieved'.”

Below are the key points from Mojtaba Khamenei’s first remarks after assuming office.

1. Strait of Hormuz should remain closed Mojtaba Khamenei said the Strait of Hormuz should remain shut as a means of exerting pressure.

The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, and the Iranian leader suggested that maintaining its closure could be used as leverage during the ongoing conflict.

In his first remarks after assuming office, he said Iran “vows to avenge martyrs, keep strait closed.”

2. Closure of US bases In the same message, Khamenei warned that US military bases across the region should be closed, stating that they would be attacked.

He also called on Gulf Arab countries hosting American forces to shut down those installations, saying the promised US protection was “nothing more than a lie.”

3. Iran says attacks on Gulf neighbours will continue Khamenei indicated that Iran’s military actions against Gulf Arab neighbours would persist.

According to the statement, Tehran intends to continue applying pressure in the region as part of its response to the ongoing war.

4. Retaliation warning against enemies The Iranian leader also issued a direct warning about retaliation against adversaries.

Iran’s top leader said “we will obtain compensation” from the enemy or “we will destroy its assets to the same extent.”

5. Attack on US bases Mojtaba Khamenei warned that all US military bases in the region should be shut down, saying they would otherwise face attacks.

6. First message since leadership change The statement marks Mojtaba Khamenei’s first remarks since he was appointed supreme leader following the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He did not appear on camera, and an Israeli assessment has indicated he may have been wounded during the opening phase of the war.

He also pledged retaliation for those killed in the war, including victims of the Minab school attack, saying Iran would “avenge martyrs.”

War intensifies across the region The message comes as the conflict continues to escalate. Iranian attacks have targeted commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz and around Basra Port, part of what officials describe as a strategy to pressure the United States by threatening energy routes in the Gulf.

Oil markets have reacted strongly, with Brent crude climbing back above $100 a barrel as tensions show little sign of easing.

(With inputs from agencies)