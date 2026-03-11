Is Mojtaba Khamenei safe? Iran gives update amid Iranian new Supreme leader's leg injuries report

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, sustained injuries to his legs on the first day of US-Israeli military operations against Iran, reported The New York Times on Wednesday, referencing both Israeli and Iranian sources. LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Injured In Ongoing War, Stuns US With First Move As Iranian Leader | Trump

Khamenei, 56, was declared on Sunday as the successor to his father, Ali Khamenei, who served as the long-standing supreme leader until his death on the initial day of the conflict.

According to the report from The Times, the younger Khamenei suffered injuries, particularly to his legs, on that same day, which could explain his absence from public appearances or video footage.

There were concerns that Khamenei could become a target if he were to make any public announcements, in addition to his existing injuries, The Times reported, citing its sources.

Mojtaba Khamenei dubbed ‘janbaz’ Earlier reports had suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei sustained injuries during the war, with state media referring to him as "janbaz," meaning wounded by the enemy.

It remains uncertain whether Khamenei's injuries would prevent him from governing the country.

Iran says Mojtaba is ‘safe and sound’ On Wednesday, the son of the Iranian President stated that Mojtaba Khamenei was “safe and sound,” while not refuting the fact that the supreme leader had been injured.

In a post on his Telegram channel, government adviser Yousef Pezeshkian said, “I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound.”

Trump expresses anger over Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment US President Donald Trump has intensified his threats towards the supreme leader, asserting that he will not be able to “live in peace” and cautioning Iran to prepare for “death, fire and fury.”

Israel's warning to Iran In a warning to Iran , Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, stated in a statement last week that any individual designated by Tehran would be an "unequivocal target for elimination."

“Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination,” Katz continued.

“It does not matter what his name is or where he hides,” he added.