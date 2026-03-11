Handala hackers breach Hebrew Academy website amid Iran-Israel war, leave chilling message for users
Hackers linked to Iran breached the Academy of the Hebrew Language's website, delivering a chilling message to users.
The website of the Academy of the Hebrew Language was compromised by hackers associated with Iran on Wednesday, with users facing a menacing message in English upon accessing the site, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The Iranian hackers stated that users would find no reason to continue their Hebrew studies, as the language would no longer be necessary.
“There is no need to learn Hebrew anymore. You won’t need it for much longer,” stated the message, accompanied by the logo of the Iran-affiliated hacker group "Handala," which took responsibility for the breach.
Israel hit by waves of Iranian cyberattacks
This event comes after a significant cyberattack that was part of a digital effort connected to the ongoing regional conflict and sought to interfere with the operations of numerous websites and financial services throughout Israel.
The attack, which apparently tried to overload servers and impair their capacity to serve customers, peaked at almost 1.2 million requests per second directed at Israeli websites, according to a study from Thales-owned cybersecurity company Imperva.
The financial services industry was the main target of this attack wave, which aimed at websites and online systems connected to banks and other financial institutions.
Additionally, a propaganda video disseminated by Handala has been circulating online, which features a deepfake of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by Arab social media networks.
Following the hacking of the phones belonging to Naftali Bennett and PMO chief Tzachi Braverman, the Iranian hacker group has persisted in its efforts to target public figures in Israel, as per The Jerusalem Post.
Approximately two months ago, Handala announced on its X account that it had successfully hacked the phone of former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, sharing what it claimed were personal photos and videos from the compromised device of the former minister.
