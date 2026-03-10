US Iran war news LIVE: Iran says won't allow 'one litre' of oil export after Trump predicts end of war
US Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he plans to waive oil-related sanctions and deploy the US Navy to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, while predicting that the war with Iran would resolve "very soon".
- 40 Sec agoNATO intercepts Iranian ballistic missile over Turkish airspace
- 13 Mins agoTrump advisers urge Iran war exit plan amid oil price fears
- 16 Mins agoHeavy strikes rock Tehran in some of the most intense bombardments
- 19 Mins agoIsrael says it hit rocket launcher used in attack on north
- 30 Mins agoTrump says had ‘very good call’ with Putin, urges him to help end Ukraine war
- 37 Mins agoIRGC says it will ‘determine the end of the war’
- 48 Mins agoTrump threatens escalation if Iran blocks oil shipments, says war could end soon
- 50 Mins agoUS says Iran may try to hide missile launchers, vows to destroy any found
US Iran war news LIVE: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran and the United States have issued stark warnings over the course of the ongoing war. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they would “determine the end of the war” and warned that Tehran would not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if US and Israeli attacks continue, according to state media reports on Tuesday citing the IRGC spokesperson....Read More
The remarks came after US President Donald Trump predicted the conflict in the Middle East could end soon, even as Iran’s hardliners publicly rallied behind the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
Trump's latest remarks on oil-related sanctions
Trump also said he plans to waive oil-related sanctions and deploy the US Navy to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, while predicting the war with Iran would resolve “very soon,” as he faces mounting economic and political pressure following sharp swings in global oil markets.
“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them,” he wrote on Truth Social.
“But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated,” he added.
Trump's phone call with Putin
Trump did not provide further details, but confirmed he had discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call earlier on Monday. The two discussed a “quick settlement” of the Iran war.
This call comes as Russia pledged "unwavering support" to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
What is happening in the US-Iran war?
Iran launched fresh strikes on energy installations across the Gulf, including a petroleum complex in Bahrain, pushing oil prices higher amid fears of supply disruptions caused by the war.
Bahrain’s sprawling Al Ma'ameer oil facility was hit, triggering a fire and causing damage. The country’s state-owned energy company Bapco declared force majeure, becoming the latest Gulf producer to invoke the legal clause.
Jets overhead as strikes hit Tehran
The Israeli military said it carried out a wave of “broad strikes” against “terror targets” in Tehran, marking the second such attack of the day.
AFP journalists reported a powerful explosion in the Iranian capital at the same time aircraft were heard flying overhead.
