US Iran war news LIVE: Iran says won't allow 'one litre' of oil export after Trump predicts end of war

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump predicted the conflict in the Middle East could end soon, even as Iran’s hardliners publicly rallied behind the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump's latest remarks on oil-related sanctions

Trump also said he plans to waive oil-related sanctions and deploy the US Navy to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, while predicting the war with Iran would resolve “very soon,” as he faces mounting economic and political pressure following sharp swings in global oil markets.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated,” he added.

Trump's phone call with Putin

Trump did not provide further details, but confirmed he had discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call earlier on Monday. The two discussed a “quick settlement” of the Iran war.

This call comes as Russia pledged "unwavering support" to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

What is happening in the US-Iran war?

Iran launched fresh strikes on energy installations across the Gulf, including a petroleum complex in Bahrain, pushing oil prices higher amid fears of supply disruptions caused by the war.

Bahrain’s sprawling Al Ma'ameer oil facility was hit, triggering a fire and causing damage. The country’s state-owned energy company Bapco declared force majeure, becoming the latest Gulf producer to invoke the legal clause.

Jets overhead as strikes hit Tehran

The Israeli military said it carried out a wave of “broad strikes” against “terror targets” in Tehran, marking the second such attack of the day.

AFP journalists reported a powerful explosion in the Iranian capital at the same time aircraft were heard flying overhead.