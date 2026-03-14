Candace Owens questions where Netanyahu is amid ‘AI video’ claims: 'Washington is lying to us’

She also raised questions about Netanyahu ’s recent public visibility and referenced alleged artificial intelligence-generated videos. “Also where is Bibi Netanyahu?” Owens wrote, using the Israeli leader’s nickname. “Why is his office releasing and deleting fake AI videos from him and why is there mass panic at the White House?”

In a post on X, Owens alleged that US authorities were not being transparent about developments involving Iran. “Washington D.C is lying to the American people about what is going on in Iran,” she wrote. “It is not going well.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has stirred debate online after claiming that officials in Washington are misleading Americans about the situation in Iran and questioning the public presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Her remarks attracted backlash online.

Social media users push back on Owens’ remarks Several people responding to Owens on X challenged her comments about Iran and the geopolitical situation.

One user argued that people without firsthand experience of the country should be cautious about commenting on internal issues. “When you have never lived in Iran, it’s better to stay silent about our country,” the person wrote. “As a woman, you have never experienced what Iranian women go through under the Islamic Republic, so you are not in a position to speak about what is happening there.”

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Another commenter suggested that debates about global conflicts often involve competing narratives online. Referring to Donald Trump, the user wrote that the president had been clear about the goal of “protecting American security and stopping Iran’s threats,” adding that “during every conflict the information war gets just as intense as the real one.”

Other responses focused on Owens herself, with some users accusing the commentator of spreading misinformation.

“The only thing that is not going well is your own credibility,” one user wrote in reply, calling Owens a “grifting propagandist.”

Another commenter suggested that mistrust toward Washington’s messaging was not new. “Washington lies to the American people in everything, not only about Iran,” the user wrote.