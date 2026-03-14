Candace Owens questions where Netanyahu is amid ‘AI video’ claims: 'Washington is lying to us’
Candace Owens alleges that US officials are misleading Americans about Iran and questioning Israeli PM Netanyahu's visibility.
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has stirred debate online after claiming that officials in Washington are misleading Americans about the situation in Iran and questioning the public presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a post on X, Owens alleged that US authorities were not being transparent about developments involving Iran. “Washington D.C is lying to the American people about what is going on in Iran,” she wrote. “It is not going well.”
She also raised questions about Netanyahu’s recent public visibility and referenced alleged artificial intelligence-generated videos. “Also where is Bibi Netanyahu?” Owens wrote, using the Israeli leader’s nickname. “Why is his office releasing and deleting fake AI videos from him and why is there mass panic at the White House?”
Also Read: Candace Owens warns of Israel 'false flag' operation amid claims of Trump officials moving to military housing near DC
Her remarks attracted backlash online.
Social media users push back on Owens’ remarks
Several people responding to Owens on X challenged her comments about Iran and the geopolitical situation.
One user argued that people without firsthand experience of the country should be cautious about commenting on internal issues. “When you have never lived in Iran, it’s better to stay silent about our country,” the person wrote. “As a woman, you have never experienced what Iranian women go through under the Islamic Republic, so you are not in a position to speak about what is happening there.”
Also Read: Candace Owens' Erika Kirk, Epstein claims spark buzz about name in files; ‘utterly immoral’
Another commenter suggested that debates about global conflicts often involve competing narratives online. Referring to Donald Trump, the user wrote that the president had been clear about the goal of “protecting American security and stopping Iran’s threats,” adding that “during every conflict the information war gets just as intense as the real one.”
Other responses focused on Owens herself, with some users accusing the commentator of spreading misinformation.
“The only thing that is not going well is your own credibility,” one user wrote in reply, calling Owens a “grifting propagandist.”
Another commenter suggested that mistrust toward Washington’s messaging was not new. “Washington lies to the American people in everything, not only about Iran,” the user wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More