Candace Owens takes on Meghan McCain, Ben Shapiro; shares alleged Charlie Kirk text: ‘Is a piece of…’

Owens was arguing about Ben Shapiro 's views. Now, she's not only hit out at McCain but doubled down on her attack on the conservative American commentator as well.

This comes after McCain seemingly called out Owens in a post, saying “Stop sharing dead people’s text messages - you absolute psychopaths.” Notably, her post came after Owens shared several apparent screenshots of conversations with Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025, while attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

Candace Owens, the conservative podcaster, took a shot at television personality Meghan McCain , sharing an alleged text message from late Turning Point USA co-founder, Charlie Kirk , about her.

What did Candace Owens say? Owens shared an alleged message from Kirk, where he appeared to insult McCain.

“Meghan McCain is a piece of sh*t”, the alleged message from Kirk read. Owens reacted with a flame emoticon while sharing a screenshot of the alleged message. In a post below, she wrote “Pretending Charlie was friends with Ben Shapiro and filthy neocons like you simply won’t be happening on my watch.”

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Owens appears to have started her attack on March 13. “When I heard Ben of all people say “I will pick up Charlie’s bloody mic” it physically sickened me. I cannot comprehend the shamelessness of paying 1 million dollars to try to purchase someone’s legacy who you treated like absolute shit when he was alive,” she had written on X.

Sharing screenshots, she mounted her onslaught and added “Charlie and I stayed in constant communication over this issue. On the phone and via text. Our friendship never ended. Ben was directing Jewish donors to begin to squeeze him with financial and reputational threats after DW fired me. This is how Ben operates behind the scenes.”

Owens also said “Charlie Kirk did not support Ben Shapiro’s treatment of people over Israel. He also did not support Talmudic Judaism in general. I am done with the silence of Turning Point on this issue. He was being morally blackmailed for over a year and he had had enough.”