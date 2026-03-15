Candace Owens takes on Meghan McCain, Ben Shapiro; shares alleged Charlie Kirk text: ‘Is a piece of…’
Candace Owens, the conservative podcaster, slammed television personality Meghan McCain, sharing an alleged text message from Charlie Kirk.
Candace Owens, the conservative podcaster, took a shot at television personality Meghan McCain, sharing an alleged text message from late Turning Point USA co-founder, Charlie Kirk, about her.
This comes after McCain seemingly called out Owens in a post, saying “Stop sharing dead people’s text messages - you absolute psychopaths.” Notably, her post came after Owens shared several apparent screenshots of conversations with Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025, while attending an event at the Utah Valley University.
Owens was arguing about Ben Shapiro's views. Now, she's not only hit out at McCain but doubled down on her attack on the conservative American commentator as well.
What did Candace Owens say?
Owens shared an alleged message from Kirk, where he appeared to insult McCain.
“Meghan McCain is a piece of sh*t”, the alleged message from Kirk read. Owens reacted with a flame emoticon while sharing a screenshot of the alleged message. In a post below, she wrote “Pretending Charlie was friends with Ben Shapiro and filthy neocons like you simply won’t be happening on my watch.”
Also Read | Candace Owens' Erika Kirk, Epstein claims spark buzz about name in files; ‘utterly immoral’
Owens appears to have started her attack on March 13. “When I heard Ben of all people say “I will pick up Charlie’s bloody mic” it physically sickened me. I cannot comprehend the shamelessness of paying 1 million dollars to try to purchase someone’s legacy who you treated like absolute shit when he was alive,” she had written on X.
Sharing screenshots, she mounted her onslaught and added “Charlie and I stayed in constant communication over this issue. On the phone and via text. Our friendship never ended. Ben was directing Jewish donors to begin to squeeze him with financial and reputational threats after DW fired me. This is how Ben operates behind the scenes.”
Owens also said “Charlie Kirk did not support Ben Shapiro’s treatment of people over Israel. He also did not support Talmudic Judaism in general. I am done with the silence of Turning Point on this issue. He was being morally blackmailed for over a year and he had had enough.”
Candace Owens clears the air about Erika Kirk
Owens, elsewhere, cleared the air about Erika Kirk, Charlie's wife, and current TPUSA CEO. She said on X “The audio going around is not Erika Kirk. It was sent to me many times over the last month and my team was able to debunk it which is why we did not include it in our series.”
However, Owens repeated the claim about Erika and Epstein, saying “Erika’s verified connection to Epstein’s orbit is via Faith Kates’ Next Model Management and the model apartments on the upper east side.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More