Marjorie Taylor Greene announces engagement to journalist Brian Glenn, ‘Happily ever after’

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her engagement to White House reporter Brian Glenn, sharing the news on social media with a heartfelt message. “Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!” she wrote. MTG gets engaged to journalist Brian Glenn(@brianglenntv/X)

A fiery and divisive figure in U.S. politics, often referred to by her initials MTG, is in the process of resigning from Congress in early 2026 after escalating tensions with former President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans.

Glenn, the lead White House correspondent for the conservative publication Real America's Voice, initially revealed the engagement on December 15. He shared a picture of both of them in a Washington, D.C. restaurant on X with the caption, “She said 'yes.”

Greene then reposted the image along with her endearing message, which has since garnered a lot of attention on social media.

MTG and Brian Glenn's relationship

Greene and Glenn's relationship dates back to 2023. They began publicly dating after both had ended their respective long-term marriages.

Glenn, reportedly, proposed at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. The restaurant is quite popular and notable in political and social life.

The unusual combination of politics and media was what first attracted public attention to their pairing. Greene, a contentious Republican lawmaker known for her steadfast support of conservative causes, and Glenn, a media figure aligned with pro-Trump commentary, who frequently covered the very political circles Greene inhabited.

Following Greene’s planned departure from the House of Representatives on January 5, 2026, Glenn has indicated he will relocate to Georgia to be with his fiancée full-time.

He told the Washington Post before his engagement, “Well, I gotta go with ‘Mom’ here,” he told the Post. “I’m not doing this fly-back-and-forth thing, not doing it, it’s not worth it.”

In his interview with the Post, Glenn indicated that he will continue working from a new studio being built for him in Georgia, enabling him to maintain his journalism career while supporting Greene in her post-Congress life. “I will continue to support the president — I want to make sure that’s in the piece,” he said.

Greene and Glenn's relationship has weathered public scrutiny and political controversy.

Trump has called Greene a "traitor" after she publicly broke with him in recent months over policy disagreements and her demand for the release of Justice Department documents pertaining to the Epstein case.

This rebuke ultimately led to MTG's announcement to retire and leave Congress.

This is an unusual position for Glenn, as he has publicly professed affection for Greene despite reporting on the Trump administration while supporting his policies and candidacy.