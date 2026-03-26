Savannah makes big 'Today' show return decision amid Hoda Kotb interview; Camron, Annie seen again

On Wednesday (March 25), amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's possible return to the Today show was revealed, even as she continues to grieve the disappearance of her mother. Savannah Guthrie. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

In fact, Wednesday saw a few major updates on the case as Savannah sat down for an interview with fellow Today show host, Hoda Kotb. Some clips of the interview were shared on social media, showing the Today show host breaking down, talking about her mother.

The news of her potential return to the Today set came simultaneously as clips from the interview hit social media. Earlier People reported that Guthrie plans to return to the Today show in an official capacity. In a follow-up to that update, the outlet reported Wednesday that an announcement on the same "will be coming soon."

Savannah Guthrie's interview on Today will air in two parts on March 26 (Thursday) and March 27 (Friday).

Camron, Annie Guthrie Spotted At Catalina Home Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie's brother and sister, Camron Guthrie and Annie Guthrie, were spotted outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Catalina. It is unclear what they were doing at the residence, which has now been handed over to the Guthrie family after the collection of evidence.

A video of the duo's visit at the house in Pima County, Arizona was shared by journalist Jonathan Lee Riches on social media.

Here's the video: