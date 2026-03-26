Savannah makes big 'Today' show return decision amid Hoda Kotb interview; Camron, Annie seen again
Savannah Guthrie may return to Today soon, with an announcement expected. Meanwhile, her siblings were seen at Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home Wednesday.
On Wednesday (March 25), amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's possible return to the Today show was revealed, even as she continues to grieve the disappearance of her mother.
In fact, Wednesday saw a few major updates on the case as Savannah sat down for an interview with fellow Today show host, Hoda Kotb. Some clips of the interview were shared on social media, showing the Today show host breaking down, talking about her mother.
The news of her potential return to the Today set came simultaneously as clips from the interview hit social media. Earlier People reported that Guthrie plans to return to the Today show in an official capacity. In a follow-up to that update, the outlet reported Wednesday that an announcement on the same "will be coming soon."
Savannah Guthrie's interview on Today will air in two parts on March 26 (Thursday) and March 27 (Friday).
Camron, Annie Guthrie Spotted At Catalina Home
Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie's brother and sister, Camron Guthrie and Annie Guthrie, were spotted outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Catalina. It is unclear what they were doing at the residence, which has now been handed over to the Guthrie family after the collection of evidence.
A video of the duo's visit at the house in Pima County, Arizona was shared by journalist Jonathan Lee Riches on social media.
Here's the video:
Latest On The Nancy Guthrie Investigation
Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1 from her home in Catalina. Despite searching for her for nearly two months, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office have not made any major headway in the case.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie's neighbor recalls pets' ‘atypical’ behavior around time of disappearance, ‘The dogs did rouse…’
Authorities continue to treat the case as an abduction, with PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos stating they still believe Guthrie may be alive. Investigators recovered thumbnail images and additional footage from Nancy’s Google Nest camera, which had been disconnected, showing a masked person near her home in the early hours of the abduction.
Earlier, the footage from her doorbell camera was released by the FBI, where the masked suspect could be seen clearly.
In the latest update, PCSD said they are examining January 11 and January 24 surveillance dates. It indicates the possibility that suspects may have been surveilling the neighborhood in advance.
Also read: ‘Fake tears, haunting’: Savannah Guthrie interview sparks buzz as netizens react amid Nancy probe
Savannah Guthrie Emotional In Hoda Kotb Interview
Savannah Guthrie was emotional as she sat with Hoda Kotb for what was her first interview since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. She spoke about the emotional turmoil the family has gone through since the disappearance and also expressed concern over the condition of her mother.
“Someone needs to do the right thing. “We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through," she said.
“I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” the 54-year-old continued. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More