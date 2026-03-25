‘Fake tears, haunting’: Savannah Guthrie interview sparks buzz as netizens react amid Nancy probe

Savannah Guthrie is sharing her thoughts for the first time regarding the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in an emotional new interview preview. Savannah Guthrie shares her grief over her missing mother, Nancy, in a touching interview with Hoda Kotb. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A preview of the forthcoming two-part interview, set to be broadcast on Today, features Guthrie conversing with Hoda Kotb as she reflects on the ongoing struggle. The interview will be released on Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27, on NBC’s Today.

In the preview segment, Guthrie appears visibly moved while recounting the ordeal, describing it as "unbearable" as her family continues to seek answers amid search for her 84-old-mom.

"I wake up every night and imagine her terror,” Guthrie tells Kotb.

She also makes a heartfelt appeal to the public, stating, "She needs to come home now," highlighting the urgency of the matter.

Nancy was reported as missing on February 1 from her residence in Arizona, and authorities are considering the case as a potential abduction. The investigation is still in progress, with no confirmed outcome to date.

Also Read: Savannah Guthrie breaks down in first interview after mom Nancy's disappearance: ‘We are in agony’