‘Fake tears, haunting’: Savannah Guthrie interview sparks buzz as netizens react amid Nancy probe
Savannah Guthrie discusses her mother's disappearance in an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb, emphasizing the urgency for her mother's return.
Savannah Guthrie is sharing her thoughts for the first time regarding the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in an emotional new interview preview.
A preview of the forthcoming two-part interview, set to be broadcast on Today, features Guthrie conversing with Hoda Kotb as she reflects on the ongoing struggle. The interview will be released on Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27, on NBC’s Today.
In the preview segment, Guthrie appears visibly moved while recounting the ordeal, describing it as "unbearable" as her family continues to seek answers amid search for her 84-old-mom.
"I wake up every night and imagine her terror,” Guthrie tells Kotb.
She also makes a heartfelt appeal to the public, stating, "She needs to come home now," highlighting the urgency of the matter.
Nancy was reported as missing on February 1 from her residence in Arizona, and authorities are considering the case as a potential abduction. The investigation is still in progress, with no confirmed outcome to date.
Also Read: Savannah Guthrie breaks down in first interview after mom Nancy's disappearance: ‘We are in agony’
Savannah Guthrie's interview draws mixed reactions
Meanwhile, Savannah's interview received mixed reactions from the netizens on social media platform X. While some expressed support the Guthrie family, others raised suspicious, saying that her “tears are fake”.
“I don't wish this pain even on my worst enemy,” one person wrote.
“Unfortunately she's probably not coming home alive. She's probably been dead from the beginning. Sadly,” another said.
“Savannah Guthrie’s interview with Hoda Kotb is a haunting reminder that nearly two months have passed since Nancy Guthrie was taken. How is it possible that in 2026, with all our technology and a $1 million reward,” a third user commented.
One of the critics of Savannah said, “Those are fake tears, right? isn’t that how this works? After what they do to Erika Kirk. At least Savannah Guthrie‘s mom got to live a full life, unlike Charlie.”
“Something is not adding up here imo,” another stated.
The Guthrie family has declared a reward of $1 million for any information that leads to the safe return of Nancy.
Additionally, the FBI is providing a reward of $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction. While Savannah Guthrie is anticipated to resume her position on the ‘TODAY’ show, her main priority continues to be supporting her family and assisting in the efforts to bring her mother back home.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More