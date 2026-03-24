Nancy Guthrie: PCSD's Chris Nanos explains why they backtracked on Jan 11 footage request
Authorities retracted their request for surveillance footage from January 11 in the Nancy Guthrie case in a new update. Chris Nanos explains why
The investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has taken a new turn after authorities retracted an earlier request for security footage of Nancy's neighbors dating back to January 11.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1 after she was believed to have been taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona.
Investigators earlier this month had urged residents of the area to review surveillance footage from as early as January 11, suggesting the suspect may have scoped the area weeks before the disappearance.
However, officials later walked back that request, citing uncertainty over the date linked to a key piece of evidence.
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Why was January 11 surveillance footage requested from Nancy's neighbors?
According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, the request for January 11 footage was zeroed on due to a Nest doorbell image believed to show a potential suspect near the home.
Earlier footage released by the FBI showed a masked individual tampering with a doorbell camera outside Nancy Guthrie’s residence in the early hours of February 1. Her home's doorbell video footage appears to show the suspect tinkering with the gadget at around two in the morning.
Investigators believe the individual seen in the video might have gone to Nancy's house before February 1. Hence, authorities had earlier requested camera footage from households between 9 p.m. and midnight on January 11 and between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on January 31.
Savannah Guthrie and her family also brought up the date of January 11 when requesting assistance from Tucsonans in gathering evidence for the case in a statement made public on Sunday, March 22. "No detail is too small. It may be the key," the statement said.
However, no new leads from pursuing the footage had emerged or had been confirmed by the Pima County Sheriff or the FBI.
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Confusion over surveillance footage timeline
In an interview with NBC News' Liz Kreutz on Monday, Nanos revealed that the team later retracked the investigation towards January 11 footage.
In an Instagram post, Kreutz recounted Nanos's words and explained that Investigators contacted Google, the company that owns Nest, in an attempt to retrieve video from Nancy's Nest camera. Google initially informed Nanos that one of the surveillance photos, which featured the suspect without a backpack, was taken on January 11.
However, Google later indicated that the timestamp on the image could not be verified, prompting authorities to retract the earlier appeal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More