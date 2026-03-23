Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie gets a sweet 3-word message from fellow TV host amid kidnapping row

An emotional three-word message from Hoda Kotb to her longtime colleague Savannah Guthrie has come to public attention, as the search for Guthrie's missing mother Nancy continues. As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Hoda Kotb shared a poignant message on Instagram, urging to 'Bring her home.' (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kotb's message on her Instagram story simply read, “Bring her home” with a few set of praying hands emojis.

The development comes as Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance enters its seventh week, with authorities continuing to treat the case as a suspected abduction.

Read more: ‘Nancy Guthrie might be dead’: Expert gives huge blow to Savannah and family

Emotional support as Guthrie family still holds out hope The family and Savannah Guthrie is receiving plenty emotional support from the general public as well as her network colleagues. Kotb, who is covering her NBC’s Today host role for Savannah, has also stepped in to support both the broadcast and her colleague during the crisis.

The family, represented by Nancy's children Savannah, Annie, and Camron as well as their spouses, thanked supporters and requested more focus on the search in a new statement posted on Savannah's Instagram the day Hotb showed support via her Instagram story, on March 21.

The statement read, “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance.”

Savannah further expressed in her statement, “We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home.”

Read more: Savannah shares cryptic update in Nancy Guthrie case; sheriff reveals details

Search continues as case remains unsolved Savannah Guthrie has largely stepped away from television duties to focus on her family, while colleagues continue to highlight the case and keep it in public view.

Nancy's family dropped her off at her house in Tucson, Arizona, and she was last seen on January 31. Citing surveillance footage of a man in a mask at her front door, investigators suspect she was abducted overnight.

Authorities have not yet announced any major breakthroughs in the investigation, though officials say they have developed leads regarding a possible motive.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC news, “We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that. I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”