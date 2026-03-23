Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie gets a sweet 3-word message from fellow TV host amid kidnapping row
As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Hoda Kotb shared a poignant message on Instagram, urging to 'Bring her home.'
An emotional three-word message from Hoda Kotb to her longtime colleague Savannah Guthrie has come to public attention, as the search for Guthrie's missing mother Nancy continues.
Kotb's message on her Instagram story simply read, “Bring her home” with a few set of praying hands emojis.
The development comes as Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance enters its seventh week, with authorities continuing to treat the case as a suspected abduction.
Read more: ‘Nancy Guthrie might be dead’: Expert gives huge blow to Savannah and family
Emotional support as Guthrie family still holds out hope
The family and Savannah Guthrie is receiving plenty emotional support from the general public as well as her network colleagues. Kotb, who is covering her NBC’s Today host role for Savannah, has also stepped in to support both the broadcast and her colleague during the crisis.
The family, represented by Nancy's children Savannah, Annie, and Camron as well as their spouses, thanked supporters and requested more focus on the search in a new statement posted on Savannah's Instagram the day Hotb showed support via her Instagram story, on March 21.
The statement read, “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance.”
Savannah further expressed in her statement, “We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home.”
Read more: Savannah shares cryptic update in Nancy Guthrie case; sheriff reveals details
Search continues as case remains unsolved
Savannah Guthrie has largely stepped away from television duties to focus on her family, while colleagues continue to highlight the case and keep it in public view.
Nancy's family dropped her off at her house in Tucson, Arizona, and she was last seen on January 31. Citing surveillance footage of a man in a mask at her front door, investigators suspect she was abducted overnight.
Authorities have not yet announced any major breakthroughs in the investigation, though officials say they have developed leads regarding a possible motive.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC news, “We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that. I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More